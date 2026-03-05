Recap: Ehlers' Hat Trick Helps Canes Escape Canucks

VANCOUVER - Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second hat trick of the season to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

After waiting nearly 60 minutes for a power play on Monday, an early man-advantage marker from Andrei Svechnikov gave the Canes the lead just 1:17 in. But what had been a dominant opening frame for Carolina took a sharp late turn, with two Vancouver goals in 44 seconds giving the hosts a surprising one-goal lead at the break.

Putting that hiccup behind them, the Hurricanes got right back to work in the second period. Goals from Sean Walker and Ehlers in the first 4:19 restored Carolina's one-goal lead, then a breakaway beauty from Sebastian Aho and Ehlers' second of the night arrived just 53 seconds apart to open up a 5-2 advantage.

Once again, though, mistakes and momentum allowed Vancouver to make things interesting. Trimming the Canes' lead to one with goals on either side of the second intermission, the Canucks' late push led to an empty-net scenario in the waning minutes, when Ehlers completed his trifecta with a game-sealing goal.

Brandon Bussi picked up his 25th win of the season, and ninth in a row, with 18 saves on 22 shots in the Carolina cage.