Preview: March 4 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to start a new winning streak tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.
---
When: Wednesday, March 4
Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 38-16-6 (82 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, Mar. 2
---
Canucks Record: 18-35-7 (43 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)
Canucks Last Game: 6-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, Mar. 2