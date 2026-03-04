Preview: March 4 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to start a new winning streak tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

---

When: Wednesday, March 4

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 38-16-6 (82 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, Mar. 2

---

Canucks Record: 18-35-7 (43 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 6-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, Mar. 2