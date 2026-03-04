Preview: March 4 at Vancouver

Canes continue their four-game swing out west

25-26_030426_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

VANCOUVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to start a new winning streak tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

---

When: Wednesday, March 4

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 38-16-6 (82 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, Mar. 2

---

Canucks Record: 18-35-7 (43 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 6-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, Mar. 2

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes had their 12-game point streak snapped in Seattle on Monday, falling to the Kraken by a score of 2-1.
  • Carolina dominated most of the game, but a 35-save performance from Joey Daccord and 23 blocked shots in front of him handed Rod Brind'Amour's crew their first regulation loss since Jan. 13.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored the lone goal for the Canes, and Frederik Andersen suffered his first regulation loss in seven appearances, allowing two goals on 15 shots.

Season Series vs. VAN...

  • Nov. 14: Sebastian Aho scored the OT winner, securing the Canes a 4-3 win at Lenovo Center.

Fly Time...

  • The lone Hurricane to find twine on Monday, Nikolaj Ehlers, now has two goals in his last three games.
  • Recording at least 20 goals in eight of his 10 full NHL seasons, the first-year member of the team sits at 16 with 22 games remaining in the regular season.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen starting the team's two most recent games, it would be shocking if the team did not start Brandon Bussi this evening.
  • Bussi has won eight consecutive starts and is now a stellar 24-3-1 on the season.
  • Conversely, should the Canes go back to Andersen for a third straight outing, he'd be looking to bounce back from his first regulation loss since Jan. 3, which came on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena.

On The Other Side...

  • Going 3-18-4 since Christmas, it's been a tough season as a whole for Vancouver.
  • Sitting dead last in the NHL's standings, they allow an average of 3.70 goals per game - the most among all NHL teams this season.  Their offense has been marginally better, recording just 2.48 goals per game, 30th among all NHL teams.
  • Part of the problem defensively has been the league's worst penalty kill, allowing a league-high 52 goals.
  • One of their bright spots recently has been 22-year-old forward Liam Ohgren, who was brought aboard in return for Quinn Hughes.  With four points in his last five games, the Canucks have high hopes for his future.

Injury Updates...

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be practice in Edmonton on Thursday.  They'll start a back-to-back set against Alberta teams versus the Oilers on Friday.
  • Next Game: Friday, March 6 at Edmonton | 9:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

