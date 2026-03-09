Deslauriers 'Ready When Called Upon' For Canes

A pending unrestricted free agent, Deslauriers' wife and four children will temporarily remain in Philadelphia, but he'll have a family of new brothers beside him moving forward.

"We're going to do everything we can [to get to know him]," said Jordan Martinook. "I know he's got a family that's going to stay in Philly, so he's going to be here alone for most [of his time]. We've got a couple of single guys, guys without families here, who can show him the ropes and take him for dinners. Then, on the road, we'll do what we do with everybody and try to get out and enjoy each other's company and become closer-knit.”

In his own words, those brothers are the ones he'll "protect" in his role. Leading the NHL with 88 fighting majors since entering the league in 2014-15, Deslauriers single-handedly removes the notion that the Canes have inadequate pushback.

"I think this role is needed for the future of a season like this. [I'm] just trying to be a good guy off the ice, a good guy - well, to my guys - on the ice, and just trying to protect the guys," the bruiser said with a smirk as he explained his intentions.

Just one example of what makes Deslauriers a well-revered teammate, his reputation around the league instantly made those within the locker room excited to have him on board.

Nestled between Frederik Andersen and Martinook in the locker room, those around him are very familiar with what the 13-season veteran is going to bring.

"Obviously, he's one of the toughest guys in the league, so that's nice to have on your side," Martinook chuckled. "He works hard. I feel like if you work hard, come in here, and skate, you're going to fit in well."