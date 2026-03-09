Deslauriers 'Ready When Called Upon' For Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - When Nic Deslauriers was dealt from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon, his new teammates were over 2,400 miles away, set to begin a back-to-back set in Calgary.
Initially wanting to join the group as soon as possible, efforts to get the new sandpaper to Alberta for Saturday's contest were made; however, proverbial travel issues prevented that from happening.
After finding out that there was no flight west for him in store, he packed up his truck and began the trek south to Raleigh, where he'd plan to meet the group upon their return.
Naturally, with a change in scenery comes adjustments, and the longtime enforcer playfully admitted he got to the rink "way too early" ahead of Monday morning's inaugural skate with the team. But the ahead-of-schedule arrival allowed more time to meet with Rod Brind'Amour and the coaching staff, where he got his first taste of Carolina culture.
"His first question was how my family is doing and if they're coming down," Deslauriers told reporters as he met with them for the first time following Monday's practice.