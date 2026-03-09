Deslauriers 'Ready When Called Upon' For Canes

"I still believe that there's a need for this type of player in the league and I'll try to prove myself with that."

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - When Nic Deslauriers was dealt from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon, his new teammates were over 2,400 miles away, set to begin a back-to-back set in Calgary.

Initially wanting to join the group as soon as possible, efforts to get the new sandpaper to Alberta for Saturday's contest were made; however, proverbial travel issues prevented that from happening.

After finding out that there was no flight west for him in store, he packed up his truck and began the trek south to Raleigh, where he'd plan to meet the group upon their return.

Naturally, with a change in scenery comes adjustments, and the longtime enforcer playfully admitted he got to the rink "way too early" ahead of Monday morning's inaugural skate with the team. But the ahead-of-schedule arrival allowed more time to meet with Rod Brind'Amour and the coaching staff, where he got his first taste of Carolina culture.

"His first question was how my family is doing and if they're coming down," Deslauriers told reporters as he met with them for the first time following Monday's practice.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Deslauriers' wife and four children will temporarily remain in Philadelphia, but he'll have a family of new brothers beside him moving forward.

"We're going to do everything we can [to get to know him]," said Jordan Martinook. "I know he's got a family that's going to stay in Philly, so he's going to be here alone for most [of his time]. We've got a couple of single guys, guys without families here, who can show him the ropes and take him for dinners. Then, on the road, we'll do what we do with everybody and try to get out and enjoy each other's company and become closer-knit.”

In his own words, those brothers are the ones he'll "protect" in his role. Leading the NHL with 88 fighting majors since entering the league in 2014-15, Deslauriers single-handedly removes the notion that the Canes have inadequate pushback.

"I think this role is needed for the future of a season like this. [I'm] just trying to be a good guy off the ice, a good guy - well, to my guys - on the ice, and just trying to protect the guys," the bruiser said with a smirk as he explained his intentions.

Just one example of what makes Deslauriers a well-revered teammate, his reputation around the league instantly made those within the locker room excited to have him on board.

Nestled between Frederik Andersen and Martinook in the locker room, those around him are very familiar with what the 13-season veteran is going to bring.

"Obviously, he's one of the toughest guys in the league, so that's nice to have on your side," Martinook chuckled. "He works hard. I feel like if you work hard, come in here, and skate, you're going to fit in well."

With over 700 games in the league under his belt, Deslauriers (35) becomes the third-oldest member of the locker room, topped only by Andersen (36) and Jordan Staal (37).

Earning his keep in the league with his ability to both provide a spark and stand up for his teammates, he knows that he has the ability to contribute in a unique way.

"I'm not shy about it, I think there's a place for a role like mine in the league," he reasoned. "When it gets to crunch time as well, you just have to stay busy and be ready when your name is called upon. I still believe that there's a need for this type of player in the league, and I'll try to prove myself with that."

Deslauriers' very particular set of skills puts him in a position different from most other trade deadline acquisitions. The Canes' adequate depth on the wing at the moment means that his specialized talents may not be needed on an every-game basis, which the veteran understands and is completely comfortable with.

"When you look at the big picture, coming to a team that's a top seed like that, you're excited. You kind of want to think, not overthink, but think about the things I can do to bring to this team without touching what's going on right now," the Quebec-born product added. "I'm excited. I'll stay behind the weeds a little bit, see what happens, and know when my name is called upon, I'll be ready. I'll cheer for those guys [until then]."

Canes Practice Lines (3/9)

Forwards
Defense
Goalies
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Martinook - Staal - Ehlers
Nikishin - Reilly
 
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson - Deslauriers
Kotkaniemi
 

