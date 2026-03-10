Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to take his turn in net on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina has earned a point in seven of Andersen's last eight starts, and the veteran is coming off a win over Edmonton on Friday.

In front of him, it'll be a second consecutive contest without Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury). Mike Reilly will play for the 31st time in his place.

Newcomer Nic Deslauriers will wait a little longer to make his debut, as he worked as an extra with Jesperi Kotkaniemi this morning.

Elsewhere in the lineup, defenseman Sean Walker arrives with a career-best five-game point streak. Scoring for the sixth time this season on Saturday in Calgary, he is also the only member of the blue line to play in all 63 of the team's games this season.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.