Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus

Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia

Canes play their second of three consecutive in-division games

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the City of Brotherly Love for the second time in as many months, hoping to earn another win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

When: Tuesday, November 28

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 12-8-0 (24 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, November 26

Flyers Record: 11-9-1 (23 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 1-0 Win (SO) over the New York Islanders on Saturday, November 25

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • Despite trailing 2-0 in the third period on Sunday evening to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Canes came from behind to take a 3-2 victory. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skjei, and Andrei Svechnikov all scored in the final 9:59, giving their club an important two points in the Metropolitan Division.

A Comeback of Epic Proportion

  • Sunday’s win marked the sixth time in franchise history and the first time in nearly a decade that the Canes overcame a multi-goal, third-period deficit in the final 10 minutes of a regulation win. (Other Occurrences: 10/11/86 vs. CGY, 12/30/88 vs. DET, 11/23/90 at BOS, 10/29/05 at PIT and 1/27/14 vs. CBJ).

Svech Is So Back

  • In his 12th game of the season after returning from an ACL injury, Svechnikov's game-winner inside the final two minutes was his first goal of the campaign. He now has nine points in those 12 games, but finding the back of the twine for the first time this season could ignite his game to a whole new level.

500 Hurricanes Games For Turbo

  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen will play his 500th game as a member of the Hurricanes tonight. Acquired in June 2016 from Chicago, the move was designed to free up cap space for the Blackhawks, but it also brought aboard one of the pieces that began a turning point for the Canes. He'll be the 16th player since relocation to skate in 500 games with the team, and prior to the game, his 377 points rank sixth among all players on the list.

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov earned his second win of the season on Sunday, making timely saves en route to victory. Stopping 21 out of 23, the 24-year-old is now 2-1 this month with a .917 save percentage. The Canes have alternated between Kochetkov and Antti Raanta since Frederik Andersen was removed from the picture due to a blood clotting issue, and if that holds true for this contest, Raanta would have the net. The veteran netminder will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Tampa Bay on Friday, where he allowed eight goals on 14 shots.

On The Other Side

  • The Flyers enter Tuesday's play sitting just one point back of the Canes in the standings. Continuing to play exceptional defensive hockey under John Tortorella, only the Canes (25.0) allow fewer shots per game on average than the Flyers (27.1). Forward Owen Tippett has eight points in his last eight games, and has scored two goals against Carolina already this season.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game.  They're scheduled to practice on Wednesday and then host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

