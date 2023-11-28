Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the City of Brotherly Love for the second time in as many months, hoping to earn another win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Tuesday, November 28

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 12-8-0 (24 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, November 26

-

Flyers Record: 11-9-1 (23 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 1-0 Win (SO) over the New York Islanders on Saturday, November 25