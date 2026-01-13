Preview: January 13 at St. Louis

Canes wrap up a back-to-back in the Gateway to the West

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to six games on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

---

When: Tuesday, January 13

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 28-14-4 (60 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) Detroit Red Wings on January 12

---

Blues Record: 17-21-8 (42 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on January 10

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes crawled out of a three-goal deficit last night in Detroit, forcing overtime and earning a point before eventually falling 4-3.
  • Striking on the power play, then shorthanded, and then on the power play again, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, and Shayne Gostisbehere, respectively, showcased Carolina's resiliency through special teams play.
  • Frederik Andersen suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 18 shots.

Special Special Teams...

  • Going 2-for-5 on the man advantage last night, it was the sixth contest this season in which Carolina has had multiple power-play goals. All six performances have come in the last 36 games.
  • Three of those outings have come since the start of the new year, a total that leads all NHL clubs in that span.
  • On the year, it's a four-way tie for the team lead in man-advantage markers - Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers, Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov have each potted four apiece.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen starting last night in Detroit, the Canes are expected to turn to Brandon Bussi this evening.
  • It's been a historic start to the 27-year-old's NHL career, going 16-2-1 in his first 19 appearances.
  • He was victorious in his last start, stopping 10 out of 12 shots faced on Saturday in Raleigh against the Seattle Kraken.

On The Other Side...

  • Returning home after going 0-for-3 on the road last week, the Blues allowed 15 goals in their trio of losses. A trend that has been with them throughout the whole season, only the San Jose Sharks (3.50), Vancouver Canucks (3.57), and Anaheim Ducks (3.73) allow more goals on a per-game basis than the Blues (3.46).
  • While the responsibility does not fall solely on his shoulders, it has not been the season that goaltender Jordan Binnington had hoped for. With a record of 8-12-6 in 27 appearances thus far, his .871 save percentage ranks dead last among all 24 goalies who have played at least 25 games this season.
  • The group in front of him has had trouble creating offense this season, ranking 32nd with their average of 24.7 shots per game.
  • As for things that have gone well for the team this season, former Hurricane Justin Faulk co-leads the team in scoring with his 11 goals.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward William Carrier did not play on Monday due to a lower-body injury.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6. He has missed the team's last two games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately after the game and are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday and get set to host the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Friday.
  • Next Game: Friday, January 16 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

