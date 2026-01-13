Preview: January 13 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to six games on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

---

When: Tuesday, January 13

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 28-14-4 (60 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) Detroit Red Wings on January 12

---

Blues Record: 17-21-8 (42 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on January 10