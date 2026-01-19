Preview: January 19 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - After sweeping a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third straight win when they host the Buffalo Sabres for Kids Day presented by UNC Health.
---
When: Monday, January 19
Puck Drop: 1:30 p.m. ET
Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO Max | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 30-15-4 (64 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Jan. 17
---
Sabres Record: 26-16-5 (57 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)
Sabres Last Game: 5-4 OT Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Jan. 17