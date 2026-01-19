Preview: January 19 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - After sweeping a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third straight win when they host the Buffalo Sabres for Kids Day presented by UNC Health.

---

When: Monday, January 19

Puck Drop: 1:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO Max | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 30-15-4 (64 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Jan. 17

---

Sabres Record: 26-16-5 (57 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 5-4 OT Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Jan. 17