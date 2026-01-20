Inside The Numbers From A Three-Win Weekend

Nikishin Brings The Boom...

When Alexander Nikishin arrived from Russia last spring, he came with a readymade nickname: "Boom."

Whether referring to his penchant for thunderous hits or his ability to hammer the puck from the blue line, it was a fitting moniker for the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Nikishin.

Both assets have been on display throughout the season, but on Friday, it was his shot that provided a key play. Unleashing a 92.5 mph cannon from beyond the circles that beat his countryman Sergei Bobrovsky cleanly, Nikishin netted the second of eight unanswered Canes goals en route to a 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

For many players, cracking 90 mph usually takes everything they've got. For Nikishin? Friday's blast barely registered among his top-10 hardest shots of the season according to NHL EDGE, and was out of that range entirely when he fired a 95 mph missile against Buffalo two days later.

Put into a wider context, Nikishin's shot ranks among the hardest in the NHL, according to EDGE statistics. Responsible for the eighth-most 90+ mph shots (24) in the league this season, his top shot speed — so far — of 98.97 mph sits in the 97th percentile of NHLers, and his average shot speed of 72.96 mph slots into the 92nd.

Nikishin's goal on Friday marked his sixth of the season, moving him to within two of matching Justin Faulk's franchise record for goals by a rookie blueliner. It also showcased the kind of weapon his shot can be, particularly on the power play, and his teammates are eager for more.

"I always tell (Nikishin), 'You've got to shoot the puck' because he's probably got the hardest shot on our team," said teammate and impromptu translator Andrei Svechnikov after Friday's win. "When we were on the power play, we know he's got the good shot, and we tried to make that play for him. Also, whenever he shoots the puck from the middle, it opens up the space on the sides, so it's always nice to have that."