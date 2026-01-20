Inside The Numbers From A Three-Win Weekend

Diving into Carolina's recent success, from "Boom" to Bussi

ATS_1-20

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Between 15 goals scored, back-to-back hat tricks and, most importantly, three straight wins, the Carolina Hurricanes packed plenty of action into a run of three games in the last four days.

But even that's just scratching the surface. Let's take a closer look...

Nikishin Brings The Boom...

When Alexander Nikishin arrived from Russia last spring, he came with a readymade nickname: "Boom."

Whether referring to his penchant for thunderous hits or his ability to hammer the puck from the blue line, it was a fitting moniker for the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Nikishin.

Both assets have been on display throughout the season, but on Friday, it was his shot that provided a key play. Unleashing a 92.5 mph cannon from beyond the circles that beat his countryman Sergei Bobrovsky cleanly, Nikishin netted the second of eight unanswered Canes goals en route to a 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

For many players, cracking 90 mph usually takes everything they've got. For Nikishin? Friday's blast barely registered among his top-10 hardest shots of the season according to NHL EDGE, and was out of that range entirely when he fired a 95 mph missile against Buffalo two days later.

Put into a wider context, Nikishin's shot ranks among the hardest in the NHL, according to EDGE statistics. Responsible for the eighth-most 90+ mph shots (24) in the league this season, his top shot speed — so far — of 98.97 mph sits in the 97th percentile of NHLers, and his average shot speed of 72.96 mph slots into the 92nd.

Nikishin's goal on Friday marked his sixth of the season, moving him to within two of matching Justin Faulk's franchise record for goals by a rookie blueliner. It also showcased the kind of weapon his shot can be, particularly on the power play, and his teammates are eager for more.

"I always tell (Nikishin), 'You've got to shoot the puck' because he's probably got the hardest shot on our team," said teammate and impromptu translator Andrei Svechnikov after Friday's win. "When we were on the power play, we know he's got the good shot, and we tried to make that play for him. Also, whenever he shoots the puck from the middle, it opens up the space on the sides, so it's always nice to have that."

Feel The Power...

On Dec. 4, the Canes ranked 31st on the power play, having scored on just 13.2% of their opportunities. But since netting two on the man advantage two nights later, Carolina's power-play units have clicked at a 30.7% success rate, trailing only Edmonton (33.8%) in that span.

Going 5-for-8 (62.5%) over the last three games, the Hurricanes perfectly utilized their suddenly potent power play to come out on top in all three contests. But while scoring frequently is nice, as it was during Friday's four-goal special teams outburst, timeliness and consistency remain key.

"We've kind of been in a little bit of a spell where we're not getting a ton of [power-play] chances here in the last couple of games, but it doesn't matter. Everyone looks at the percentages and this and that; every game is 0-for-0. That [power-play success] has to count now. I don't care what you've done in the past, good or bad," said Brind'Amour after Monday's win.

Seth Jarvis' game-winner against Buffalo was a prime example. Locked in the third period of a tie game, Carolina needed to convert just its third power play in two games to take the lead against the Sabres. And just seven seconds into the man advantage, No. 24 was tucking home his own rebound after a set play yielded a Grade-A scoring chance for the Canes' budding star.

"Tonight, the first (power play) was 'ehh,' we got a couple of opportunities," continued Brind'Amour. "[Then], obviously, we get our set. You win the draw, clean, which is the biggest part of any power play for me. Because now you run the play you want, and we were able to connect. We needed it tonight."

No Stopping The Buss...

What else is there to say about Brandon Bussi?

The 27-year-old first-year NHLer continues to put his stamp on the league, picking up his 17th and 18th wins over the weekend — the most by a goaltender through 22 career starts in NHL history.

But it's not just the wins that are turning heads; it's the way he's winning.

His stunning highlight-reel stop on Tage Thompson will be making the rounds on social media for quite some time, and highlighted the ability to come up with the clutch save that has endeared Bussi to his teammates, coaches and fans alike throughout his first season at hockey's highest level.

"He was incredible. Didn't get tested too much early on, but that's what's so great about him - he stays in games and waits for his opportunities. He made three or four unbelievable saves," said Seth Jarvis of his goaltender on Monday.

That "big save" gene can be hard to quantify, but according to NHL EDGE, Bussi ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.870 SV%) among qualifying goalies (15+ GP) this season, trailing only the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (.875 SV%).

A closer look courtesy of NHL.com reveals that Bussi also boasts a .700 SV% against high-probability shots, which clocks in at sixth in the NHL (minimum 20 games) and represents a sizeable jump from the NHL average against high-probability shots (.636 SV%).

Not too bad for a preseason waiver claim.

"I'll be frank with you, it'll never feel normal," said Bussi when asked if life at this level is beginning to feel routine. "This is what you dream about your whole life. I think that's a good thing for me. It doesn't mean that the lifestyle is not normal, but I'm fortunate to be able to do what I do for a living.

"Being able to hear the crowd cheer us on, cheer me on, it's very cool. I don't think I'm a person that ever takes that for granted."

News Feed

Recap: Canes Sink Sabres For Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Preview: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Svechnikov, Andersen Lead Canes To Win Over Devils

Projected Lineup: January 17 at New Jersey

Preview: January 17 at New Jersey

Recap: Canes Crush Cats In Historic Fashion

Canes Recall Nystrom From Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 16 vs. Florida

Canes Acquire Masters, Fourth-Round Pick 

Preview: January 16 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Blanked By Blues

Projected Lineup: January 13 at St. Louis

Preview: January 13 at St. Louis

Recap: Canes Fight Back To Earn Point In Detroit

Projected Lineup: January 12 at Detroit

Preview: January 12 at Detroit

Recap: Canes 'Stick With It' To Top Kraken