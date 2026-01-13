Recap: Canes Fight Back To Earn Point In Detroit

Carolina scores three in third period to force overtime

1.12.26 Recap

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but the Detroit Red Wings escaped with the extra point in a 4-3 OT win at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

On a night where the home team retired Sergei Fedorov's #91 pre-game, the celebratory mood continued right through the opening puck drop. Converting on the power play just 92 seconds in, James van Riemsdyk buried the first of what would be three unanswered tallies to start the night for Detroit.

Although Carolina had an admirable pushback following the game-opening goal, Red Wings netminder John Gibson kept the Canes at bay for the duration of the first frame, eventually allowing his team to take a firm hold on the contest in the opening five minutes of the second period. Back-to-back markers from Alex DeBrincat and Albert Johansson, just 3:36 apart, had Carolina in a sizeable hole going to the third.

Despite the gap on the scoreboard, Rod Brind'Amour's group would not succumb to their fruitless start. A power-play goal from Jackson Blake gave the group some life at 4:44, and barely three minutes later, the other half of special teams would bring the team within one. Sebastian Aho set up Seth Jarvis on a shorthanded rush chance, giving the visitors some real momentum.

Capping off the comeback, Shayne Gostisbehere again capitalized on a power-play opportunity with a laser from the high slot that whistled past Gibson's shoulder, leveling the score with 3:01 remaining.

Each team recorded one shot during overtime. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, Detroit's found twine, as Andrew Copp poked home the game-winner 3:27 into the extra frame.

Frederik Andersen stopped 14 of 18 shots to move to 6-11-2 on the season.

CAR at DET | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Sebastian Aho logged two assists for his team-leading 12th multi-point game of the season. The team's leading scorer now boasts 45 points (17G, 28A) in 46 games this season.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis tallied his 11th career shorthanded goal, surpassing Rod Brind'Amour and tying Dave Tippett for the third-most in franchise history. His three shorthanded strikes this season are tied for second among all NHL skaters.
  • Forward Jackson Blake scored for the second time in three games, picking up his 14th goal of the campaign. The 22-year-old needs just three more markers to match last season's total of 17 in 80 games.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere notched his sixth goal of the season, finding the scoresheet for the third time in four games and boosting his season total to 32 points in 34 games.
  • Carolina went 2-for-5 on the power play, notching multiple man-advantage markers for the third time since the turn of the calendar, which leads all NHL clubs.
  • Forward William Carrier, who had the game-winning goal on Saturday night against Seattle, did not play for Carolina due to a lower-body injury. In his place, Jesperi Kotkaniemi dressed for the first time since Jan 3.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the contest...

“I thought we were good for most of the night. I didn’t love a couple of the turnovers that led to their goals. That’s the kind of team they have where, if you give them one little chance, they can just put it in the net - as they showed. Other than that, I really thought we were really solid the whole night. Obviously, a good third to come back and cash in on our opportunities. Tough way to end the game. We all saw what happened. It is what it is. Hopefully, that evens out somewhere down the line.”

Seth Jarvis on his biggest takeaways from the game...

"Proud of the way we battled back. I think the way things have gone the last little bit, blowing big leads, to come back, put ourselves back in the game, and score timely goals was huge for our group. Obviously, you don't want to be in that position [to begin with], and there are some mental lapses that kind of led to their chances, but overall, it's good to get a point... It's a bad way to end, but I'm proud of everyone in here and the way we came back."

Shayne Gostisbehere giving his thoughts on what the team could have done better in the first two periods...

"Just playing a little more direct. I think we gave them some freebies tonight, and maybe if we don't give [them] those, we're walking out of here [winning] 3-1 or something... It's a big positive for us to get a point out of that game."

Shayne Gostisbehere on special teams stepping up in the third...

"Just timely. We're down 3-0, we get one to make it 3-1, and you never know what's going to happen. Obviously, [we get] a shorthanded goal, too, and getting one on the 5-on-3 is huge for our special teams. It got us to get that point. We've just got to learn from it and move on."

Rod Brind'Amour describing his group's ability to "stick with it"...

“We understand how the game’s got to go. You don’t really play the score. You play your next shift, and there’s a certain way you’ve got to do things. When we do that, we’re pretty effective, and the score usually takes care of itself. Tonight, when we didn’t, they put it in their net, and it was pretty obvious. Once we kind of got on it again, we had the bulk of the play.”

Rod Brind'Amour Postgame Quotes

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to St. Louis post-game, where they'll wrap up the back-to-back on Tuesday night.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, January 13 vs. St. Louis | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+, Hulu
  • Next Home Game: Friday, January 16 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

Take 5 Wednesdays

Wear your Canes gear and save 25% on your oil change at Take 5 Oil Change!

Offer valid through 7/1/2026. Terms and conditions apply. Valid only at participating locations.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: January 12 at Detroit

Preview: January 12 at Detroit

Recap: Canes 'Stick With It' To Top Kraken

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: January 10 vs. Seattle

Preview: January 10 vs. Seattle

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Ducks

Projected Lineup: January 8 vs. Anaheim

Preview: January 8 vs. Anaheim

Recap: Miller, Svechnikov Help Canes Dim Stars

Canes Activate Jarvis From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. Dallas

Canes Acquire Juuso Välimäki From Utah

Mike Maniscalco Named North Carolina Sportscaster Of The Year

Ryabkin Reassigned To Charlottetown (QMJHL)

Preview: January 6 vs. Dallas

Recap: Hall Helps Canes Down Devils

Projected Lineup: January 4 at New Jersey