Recap: Canes Fight Back To Earn Point In Detroit

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the contest...

“I thought we were good for most of the night. I didn’t love a couple of the turnovers that led to their goals. That’s the kind of team they have where, if you give them one little chance, they can just put it in the net - as they showed. Other than that, I really thought we were really solid the whole night. Obviously, a good third to come back and cash in on our opportunities. Tough way to end the game. We all saw what happened. It is what it is. Hopefully, that evens out somewhere down the line.”

Seth Jarvis on his biggest takeaways from the game...

"Proud of the way we battled back. I think the way things have gone the last little bit, blowing big leads, to come back, put ourselves back in the game, and score timely goals was huge for our group. Obviously, you don't want to be in that position [to begin with], and there are some mental lapses that kind of led to their chances, but overall, it's good to get a point... It's a bad way to end, but I'm proud of everyone in here and the way we came back."

Shayne Gostisbehere giving his thoughts on what the team could have done better in the first two periods...

"Just playing a little more direct. I think we gave them some freebies tonight, and maybe if we don't give [them] those, we're walking out of here [winning] 3-1 or something... It's a big positive for us to get a point out of that game."

Shayne Gostisbehere on special teams stepping up in the third...

"Just timely. We're down 3-0, we get one to make it 3-1, and you never know what's going to happen. Obviously, [we get] a shorthanded goal, too, and getting one on the 5-on-3 is huge for our special teams. It got us to get that point. We've just got to learn from it and move on."

Rod Brind'Amour describing his group's ability to "stick with it"...

“We understand how the game’s got to go. You don’t really play the score. You play your next shift, and there’s a certain way you’ve got to do things. When we do that, we’re pretty effective, and the score usually takes care of itself. Tonight, when we didn’t, they put it in their net, and it was pretty obvious. Once we kind of got on it again, we had the bulk of the play.”