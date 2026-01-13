Recap: Canes Fight Back To Earn Point In Detroit

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but the Detroit Red Wings escaped with the extra point in a 4-3 OT win at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.
On a night where the home team retired Sergei Fedorov's #91 pre-game, the celebratory mood continued right through the opening puck drop. Converting on the power play just 92 seconds in, James van Riemsdyk buried the first of what would be three unanswered tallies to start the night for Detroit.
Although Carolina had an admirable pushback following the game-opening goal, Red Wings netminder John Gibson kept the Canes at bay for the duration of the first frame, eventually allowing his team to take a firm hold on the contest in the opening five minutes of the second period. Back-to-back markers from Alex DeBrincat and Albert Johansson, just 3:36 apart, had Carolina in a sizeable hole going to the third.
Despite the gap on the scoreboard, Rod Brind'Amour's group would not succumb to their fruitless start. A power-play goal from Jackson Blake gave the group some life at 4:44, and barely three minutes later, the other half of special teams would bring the team within one. Sebastian Aho set up Seth Jarvis on a shorthanded rush chance, giving the visitors some real momentum.
Capping off the comeback, Shayne Gostisbehere again capitalized on a power-play opportunity with a laser from the high slot that whistled past Gibson's shoulder, leveling the score with 3:01 remaining.
Each team recorded one shot during overtime. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, Detroit's found twine, as Andrew Copp poked home the game-winner 3:27 into the extra frame.
Frederik Andersen stopped 14 of 18 shots to move to 6-11-2 on the season.