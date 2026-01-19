Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will get William Carrier back in their lineup on Monday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The hard-working winger returns after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour did not disclose pre-game who will come out of the lineup to make room for him.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the team unfortunately remains without Shayne Gostisbehere. The blue line's leading scorer will miss a third consecutive game after tweaking his lower-body injury last week. Rookie Joel Nystrom, who was recalled from Chicago (AHL) over the weekend, is expected to remain in the lineup. Veteran Mike Reilly will likely be the healthy extra for a second consecutive contest.

In net, Brandon Bussi will take his turn in the rotation. Going 17-3-1 in his first 21 NHL appearances, the 27-year-old stopped 15 out of 16 shots on Friday against Florida, his latest appearance and most recent victory.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Jankowski/Kotkaniemi - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.