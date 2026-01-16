Preview: January 16 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes open another back-to-back set on Friday, kicking off at home against the Florida Panthers.

---

When: Friday, January 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 28-15-4 (60 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Jan. 13

---

Panthers Record: 24-18-3 (51 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 12