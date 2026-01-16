Preview: January 16 vs. Florida

Canes and Cats meet for the third time in 29 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes open another back-to-back set on Friday, kicking off at home against the Florida Panthers.

---

When: Friday, January 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 28-15-4 (60 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Jan. 13

---

Panthers Record: 24-18-3 (51 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 12

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season on Tuesday, shut out in St. Louis, 3-0.
  • Brandon Bussi made 28 saves in the effort, suffering just his third regulation loss in his NHL career.

Previous Meetings This Season vs. FLA...

  • December 19: The Canes led 3-0 in the third period, but went on to lose 4-3 in overtime.
  • December 23: The Canes led 2-0 in the third period, but went on to lose 5-2.

Home Cookin'...

  • After earning just one point on their two-game trip away from Raleigh earlier this week, Rod Brind'Amour's group is looking forward to being back at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd., even if it's just for a night.
  • The Canes have 16 wins on home ice this season, tied for the most among all Eastern Conference teams, and have emerged victorious from each of their last three games at Lenovo Center.

In Net...

  • With three days since their last game, the Canes have the option to go with either Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi tonight.
  • The team will need both over the next two days, as the team is in action again tomorrow night in New Jersey.
  • Bussi has become the ace in net, registering a record of 16-3-1 in his first 20 NHL starts. He turned in a career-best 38 saves when the Canes and Cats met in Sunrise on Dec. 19.
  • Andersen snapped a nine-game skid against Anaheim last week, but took the overtime loss to Detroit in his most recent outing on Monday.

On The Other Side...

  • In the midst of six consecutive games away from South Florida, the Cats come to town winners of their last two.
  • Still navigating life without Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand has stepped up as the top dog of the group. The 37-year-old paces the team with 46 points in 41 games, proving he can still play at a high level.
  • Since being snubbed from Team Canada's Olympic roster earlier this month, Sam Bennett has taken his game up a gear, recording six points in his last six games after a tamer start to the season.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere did not participate in Thursday's practice. Rod Brind'Amour said afterward that the blueliner "wasn't feeling great," but could be a possibility for tonight.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin was held out of Tuesday's contest due to injury rehab protocol, but skated with the group in a standard sweater during Thursday's practice. As part of his injury rehab process, Slavin has not yet participated in both halves of a back-to-back this season.
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) has missed the team's last two games. He returned to practice on Thursday, after which Rod Brind'Amour said he is "hopeful" the veteran forward can return to the lineup for tonight's contest.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6. He has missed the team's last four games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to New Jersey immediately post-game and play again on Saturday night.
  • Next Game: Saturday, January 17 @ New Jersey | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Monday, January 19 vs. Buffalo | 1:30 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO MAX | Tickets | Parking

