Recap: Canes Crush Cats In Historic Fashion

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by a Nikolaj Ehlers hat trick and a team-record nine total multi-point performances, the Carolina Hurricanes hammered the Florida Panthers 9-1 at Lenovo Center on Friday.
A fast, physical start against the defending champs provided an early advantage for the Canes in shots (12-3), hits (20-9) and, most importantly, goals, as they took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to a late Nikolaj Ehlers marker. Jordan Staal served as the setup man on Ehlers' goal, showing off his strength in the corner to keep a Cat at bay before hitting a streaking Ehlers in stride for a tap-in tally.
Carolina's hot start hit a speed bump when Florida equalized just 1:19 into the second period, but the hosts reclaimed their lead later in the frame. Mark Jankowski chipped home an Alexander Nikishin rebound at 13:10 to put Carolina back on top, just three minutes before a 92.5 mph Nikishin power-play blast from the blue line doubled the Canes' lead heading into the final frame.
In the third, a strong showing for the Hurricanes became a downright dominant one. Another power-play goal from Andrei Svechnikov at 4:08 put the game on ice, but the Canes kept their foot on the gas with three goals in a span of 1:46, including their third and fourth consecutive man-advantage markers of the night and a pair from Ehlers to complete his hat trick.
Sandwiched around Ehlers' third of the night were two tucks from Taylor Hall, whose latter contribution at 18:23 was followed just 13 seconds later by an Eric Robinson breakaway bid to make it 9-1 as the clock ticked down.
Back in the Carolina cage, Brandon Bussi finished with 15 saves on 16 shots for his 17th win in 21 career starts.