Recap: Canes Sink Sabres For Third Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C - Another stellar effort from Brandon Bussi highlighted a third consecutive victory for the Carolina Hurricanes, who held off the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Carolina was stung by a Sabres goal just 93 seconds into the contest, but quickly regained its footing and leveled the score just over five minutes later. After linking up three times on Saturday, the duo of Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho was at it again, as the latter found the former with a cross-crease pass for a tap-in at the back post.

Neither team added to the scoreboard during the second period, but the goalies were happy to provide the highlights with several impressive stops. The best of the bunch came from Bussi, who robbed Tage Thompson with the glove after a give-and-go had left the star Sabre all alone at the side of the net.

After the scoreless second, a Sabres penalty 2:03 into the third opened a window of opportunity for Carolina. And just seven seconds into that man advantage, Seth Jarvis buried his own rebound to give the Canes their first lead of the night. From there, Bussi and Co. shut things down in the defensive zone, with the 27-year-old backstop providing another flurry of highlight-reel stops to seal two points for Carolina.

Bussi finished with just 18 saves on the night but earned first-star honors for his contributions between the pipes, helping the Canes to their fifth one-goal victory of the season.