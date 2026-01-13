Projected Lineup: January 13 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Brandon Bussi between the pipes on Tuesday when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Off to a historic 16-2-1 start to his NHL career, the 27-year-old has been a blessing this season, helping the crew navigate the loss of Pyotr Kochetkov and a trying campaign for Frederik Andersen.

In front of Bussi, the Canes are likely to be without William Carrier for a second consecutive game. A surprise absence last night after scoring the game-winning goal on Saturday in Raleigh, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that he hopes the forward "isn't out for too long."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi took his spot in the lineup, drawing back in for the first time since Jan. 3.

Elsewhere amongst the group of skaters, Mike Reilly will play for the first time since New Year's Day. Brind'Amour did not specify which blueliner would come out to make room for him.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Ehlers

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall and Stankoven with Miller and Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.