Canes Acquire Masters, Fourth-Round Pick 

Carolina sends a 2027 fifth-round pick to San Jose

MastersTrade_1-16
By Canes PR
RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Kyle Masters and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Masters, 22, has appeared in 10 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season, registering three assists. Originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, Masters has appeared in 69 career ECHL games with Iowa and Wichita, totaling 35 points (9g, 26a). The 6’0”, 176-pound defenseman has also played 35 American Hockey League (AHL) games for Iowa, scoring one goal and adding five assists (6 points).

The 2027 fifth-round selection that Carolina is trading to San Jose was originally Chicago’s pick and was acquired during the 2025 NHL Draft.

