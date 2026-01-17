Projected Lineup: January 17 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen between the pipes as they battle the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

After a tough run to wrap up 2025, Andersen has helped the Canes pick up three of four possible points across his last two starts. The veteran netminder has seen New Jersey once this season, turning aside 19 of 22 shots as Carolina took a 6-3 victory on opening night.

No other changes are expected to the group that tied a team record with nine goals in last night's win over Florida. Unfortunately, that means another game missed for both Shayne Gostisbehere and William Carrier, who are both sidelined with lower-body injuries.

On a positive note, though, Jaccob Slavin is set to take part in both halves of a back-to-back for the first time this season. As part of his rehab from a lower-body issue that cost him 29 games earlier this season, the star rearguard had previously been held out when the Canes played their second game in as many nights, but Rod Brind'Amour indicated pregame that Slavin would remain in tonight's lineup.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Resumed Skating On Jan. 15)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

Joel Nystrom

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.