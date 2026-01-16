Projected Lineup: January 16 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will likely be without a pair of lineup regulars as they close out their season series against the Florida Panthers this evening.

Speaking to the media pregame, Rod Brind'Amour ruled William Carrier out for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old returned to practice with the team yesterday, but is unable to go tonight.

On the blue line, Shayne Gostisbehere, who missed Thursday's skate due to "not feeling great," is doubtful to play against Florida, leaving the door open for Mike Reilly to potentially remain in the lineup after filling in for Jaccob Slavin on Tuesday.

Slavin, meanwhile, should be good to go after sitting out in St. Louis as part of his injury rehab protocol. Brind'Amour said pregame that he is "hopeful that (Slavin) will play all the games now," signaling the potential for the star defenseman to log his first back-to-back action of the season tonight against Florida and tomorrow in New Jersey.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will make his 21st NHL start between the pipes, seeking a bounce-back result after backstopping Tuesday's defeat in St. Louis. After signing with Florida in the offseason before being claimed off waivers by Carolina, the 27-year-old turned in a career-best 38 saves against his former club when the Canes and Cats met in Sunrise on Dec. 19.

Note: After publishing, it was announced that the Hurricanes have recalled defenseman Joel Nystrom from Chicago (AHL) and that Shayne Gostisbehere would miss tonight's contest with a lower-body injury.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Ehlers

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Resumed Skating On Jan. 15)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Undisclosed | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

N/A

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall and Stankoven with Miller and Walker

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.