Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Out Of The Gate Strong

Entering as winners of their last two, the Canes started this evening's contest with a recipe for success.

Just three minutes in the group got a big save from Frederik Andersen, as the netminder denied Garnet Hathaway on a partial breakaway.

Carolina collected the puck and worked the other way quickly, putting it in the back of Philadelphia's net fewer than 10 seconds later.

An exceptional play by Andrei Svechnikov set up Stefan Noesen, who slammed home his second goal of the young season.