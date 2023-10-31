Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Teuvo Teravainen scored the game-deciding goal with just 3:47 remaining in regulation Monday, pushing the Carolina Hurricanes past the Philadelphia Flyers.
Out Of The Gate Strong
Entering as winners of their last two, the Canes started this evening's contest with a recipe for success.
Just three minutes in the group got a big save from Frederik Andersen, as the netminder denied Garnet Hathaway on a partial breakaway.
Carolina collected the puck and worked the other way quickly, putting it in the back of Philadelphia's net fewer than 10 seconds later.
An exceptional play by Andrei Svechnikov set up Stefan Noesen, who slammed home his second goal of the young season.
Late First Period Challenges
The early lead allowed Carolina to play with confidence, operating far and away as the better team through the first 15 minutes.
However, a pair of errors quickly spun the game the other direction.
A turnover at center ice by the Canes allowed Philadelphia to tie the game with under five minutes to go in the first, and then a mishap in net gave the Flyers the lead with just 1:37 remaining.
Bounce Back Second
Playing from behind, Carolina thankfully responded by going back to the way that they'd played in the first 15 minutes.
It looked as if the group had tied the affair in the opening moments of the frame, but a Jack Drury would-have-been goal was wiped due to a successful offsides challenge by Philadelphia.
Carolina remained on the gas though and eventually found a legal equalizer.
On a power play in the back half of the stanza, a won offensive zone draw by Jesperi Kotkaniemi allowed Noesen to shuffle a pass over to Michael Bunting, who wired home a one-timer.
Turbo Time! (Thanks To Freddie)
All square heading to the finish, Philadelphia came with a massive push to start the third period.
Producing high-danger chance after high-danger chance, Andersen kept his club in the game and the score even by turning away everything that came his direction.
Matched by Carter Hart at the other end of the ice, eventually, something had to give.
And who else could it have been, other than Teravainen?
Coming off of a hat trick performance against San Jose on Friday, #86 went unmarked in the slot in the final four minutes of the contest, and when the puck got to him, he didn't miss.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on Teravainen's game-winner...
"He's coming up big and we need it, that's for sure. We were sitting on our heels in the third and not playing very well at all. Then we get one chance and that right now is the guy you want with it on his stick. He's finding a way to put it in the net right now, so that was huge."
Frederik Andersen discussing how he was able to respond after allowing two challenging goals in the first 20 minutes...
"It was kind of a weird first and I was just trying to move on from that. Obviously, you're going to go through some times in the season when you're not getting the bounces, but I was just trying to make the next save. We were still in it and I knew the guys could get the next goal."
Teuvo Teravainen providing his thoughts on the contest...
"Freddie played awesome. He kept us in the game. We took a few too many penalties, but the penalty kill did a really good job. They also kept us in the game and we found a way to win."
What's Next?
The Canes fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game. They will be off Tuesday. They'll return to practice Wednesday and then travel to New York ahead of a Thursday meeting against the Rangers.
