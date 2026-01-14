Recap: Canes Blanked By Blues

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the contest...

“It was obvious, right from the start, we had no life. You could just see how we were turning pucks over. It's not how we play. They capitalized. They played a good team game. Structured, how they're supposed to. We were trying to do other things, and that never works."

Jordan Staal after the defeat...

"I think we were just hoping for an easy one, really. It just seemed like we were kind of hoping for a 'We'll outscore them, we're going to get our few chances, we'll give them a couple and we'll see what happens' kind of game. We weren't really ready to play that forechecking game or that stress game that we've been talking about. There wasn't a whole lot of spark from anyone throughout the lineup. It wasn't pretty."

Jordan Staal continuing...

"You can't put yourself in that hole consistently. We've got to do a better job with our starts and investing in how we do things, how we play the game, to tilt it in our favor. It's all fun and games when you're down and you're trying to make plays - maybe you get some chances. But for the most part, we didn't play good enough to win that game."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing how much of his team's "lifeless" effort he chalks up to being a second road game in as many nights...

"This is part of being a pro. We've gone through this with other games too this year, where we've had these stretches of three (games) in four (days), and travel, and we have the same result. This is where you have to buckle down and not look the other way..."

Jordan Staal on special teams, which gave up a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal...

"Power play was no good. The penalty kill, we had a chance going one way, and gave up one on the other. The power play didn't really generate a ton. There was a lot of one-and-dones. We'd get one shot, and they'd send it down. We had a tough time getting it back in their end as well. There wasn't good enough steady pressure and good shots and retrievals... Everything was just a little off."