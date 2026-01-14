Recap: Canes Blanked By Blues

ST. LOUIS - For the first time this season, the Carolina Hurricanes were held without a goal as they fell 3-0 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
A relatively even, scoreless first period represented a solid start for the Canes as they hit the ice for their second game in as many nights, but things unraveled for the visitors in the second stanza.
An early power play gave the Hurricanes a chance to capitalize first, but the Blues instead took advantage of the special teams scenario, with Nick Bjugstad striking shorthanded to open the scoring and sting the visitors. Perhaps smelling blood in the water on home ice, St. Louis tacked on two more tallies in a span of 3:04 to take a commanding lead into the final frame.
Unfortunately, just one night removed from a three-goal, third-period comeback in Detroit, the Canes were unable to recreate their Motor City magic in St. Louis as the Blues held down the fort in the closing 20 minutes.
Blues goaltender Joel Hofer finished with 33 saves for his sixth career shutout, while Carolina's Brandon Bussi tasted regulation-time defeat for just the third time this year in spite of a 28-save effort.