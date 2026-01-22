Preview: January 22 vs. Chicago

Canes seeking fourth straight win as they host Blackhawks

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back on national television as they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

---

When: Thursday, January 22

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 31-15-4 (66 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Jan. 19

---

Blackhawks Record: 20-22-7 (47 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 2-0 Win over to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Jan. 19

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes picked up their third win in a row with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored for the third straight game, while Seth Jarvis bagged the game-winner in the third period.
  • Brandon Bussi turned in another stellar effort, including several highlight-reel stops, to backstop his NHL-record 18th win in 22 starts.

It Takes Two...

  • There aren't many hotter duos in the NHL than Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho right now. Co-leading the Canes with seven points apiece over the last three games — a total that trails only Ryan O'Reilly among all NHLers — Aho has helped set up each of Svechnikov's five goals in that span.
  • Those two have now factored on the same goal 152 times in their careers, tying Ron Francis and Jeff O'Neill for the fourth-highest total by a pair of teammates in franchise history. The top three are rounded out by Aho and Teuvo Teravainen (214x), Francis and Kevin Dineen (171x), and Andrew Cassels and Geoff Sanderson (163x).

In Net...

  • With two full days since their last game, the Canes will be able to choose between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen between the pipes this evening.
  • As mentioned above, Bussi's historic start to life in the NHL continued with his 18th win on Monday, the most by any goaltender in NHL history through 22 career starts. Allowing just one goal in each of his last two starts, Bussi's 2.20 GAA ranks fourth among league goaltenders this season.
  • Should Andersen get the nod, he'll look to keep rolling after playing a key role in last Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils. After a tough run to end 2025, Andersen is 2-0-1 in his last three outings.

On The Other Side...

  • Chicago snapped a three-game skid in shutout fashion on Monday, blanking the Jets 2-0, but their 47 total points are tied for the fourth-fewest in the league this season.
  • Third-year forward Connor Bedard leads the club in scoring with 48 points (20G, 28A) in just 36 games, producing at a 1.33 P/GP clip that's good for ninth in the league. Bedard recently missed time with an injury, but has registered four points in four games since returning to action.
  • In net, Spencer Knight has seen the majority of starts with 33 to Arvid Soderblom's 15. Picking up four wins in his last six outings, Knight's .913 SV% ranks T-9th in the league.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. He did not practice on Wednesday, and Rod Brind'Amour told the media afterward that Robinson will be "out for an extended period."
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) last participated in game action on Jan. 13 and is considered day-to-day.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6 and has not played a game since then.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Ottawa for Saturday's matchup against the Senators.
  • Next Game: Saturday, January 24 at Ottawa | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, January 29 vs. Utah | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Whalers Night | Tickets | Parking

