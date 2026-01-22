Preview: January 22 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back on national television as they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

---

When: Thursday, January 22

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 31-15-4 (66 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Jan. 19

---

Blackhawks Record: 20-22-7 (47 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 2-0 Win over to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Jan. 19