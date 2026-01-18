Recap: Svechnikov, Andersen Lead Canes To Win Over Devils

Second consecutive game with a hat trick helps Carolina sweep back-to-back set

By Peter Dewar
NEWARK, N.J. - Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick, Sebastian Aho posted three assists and Frederik Andersen turned in 28 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes knock off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at Prudential Center on Saturday.

A well-rested Devils team came out firing in the first period but couldn't solve Andersen, whose solid start allowed his club to find its footing in the second stanza. That's where Svechnikov went to work, scoring twice in a span of 57 seconds as the Canes began to assert their will on the contest.

Aho picked up the primary assist on both plays, teeing up Svechnikov to pick his spots on back-to-back rush chances.

After New Jersey converted its fourth power play of the night to cut the Canes' lead in half 4:27 into the third, Carolina responded with its own kind of special teams goal. Jumping over the boards for Andersen during a delayed penalty sequence, Jackson Blake raced down the ice and collected a cross-ice pass from Nikolaj Ehlers to the right of the net before cutting to his backhand and tucking the puck past Jacob Markstrom.

With a two-goal lead once again in hand, the Hurricanes assumed control of the contest. And as the clock ticked under five minutes, Svechnikov capped off his trifecta with another five-hole finish, again set up with a pass from Aho, to lock down the win for the visitors.

With the win, Andersen has now helped the Canes take five of six possible points in his last three outings.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov completed his first hat trick of the season and the fourth of his career, tying him for the ninth-most in franchise history. The 25-year-old has now recorded five points (4G, 1A) in his last two games.
  • For the second time this season, Svechnikov scored twice in less than a minute, joining his double in 54 seconds on Nov. 14 against Vancouver. It's the first time in team history (since relocation) and fourth time in franchise history that a player has scored twice in a minute multiple times in one season.
  • With Nikolaj Ehlers' first three-goal outing as a Hurricane last night, it's also the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2008-09 season that the Hurricanes/Whalers have featured hat tricks in consecutive games. The other instances came on March 6-7, 2009, Feb. 20-21, 1993, Feb. 12-13, 1983 and Jan. 28-30, 1980.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho recorded three points and has also totaled five (all assists) over the last two contests. The team's leading scorer has now posted 50 points in 49 games, reaching the half-century mark in fewer than 50 games for the fifth time in his career.
  • Carolina is the second team to reach 30 wins this season, joining league-leading Colorado (33).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what he saw from his group on Saturday...

"We didn't start great, and I was kind of afraid of that after the emotional game we had [last night]. It kind of took us a second or two — or a period — to get going. I thought coming out of that first period even was really the key, and from then on we played pretty solid."

Rod Brind'Amour on Frederik Andersen keeping the team in it in the first period...

"[He] was solid early... We only had four shots in the first period. We weren't really going, and he allowed us to get to our game. At the end of the day, that was the difference."

Frederik Andersen on the team's resilience after a slow start...

"I think we knew we had a little bit better, but I think we stuck with it and got to our game for the better part of this game... The schedule is tough, so kudos to everyone for getting back to it today and putting up a really good effort."

Rod Brind'Amour on Svechnikov and Aho providing a spark in the second period...

"Again, they kind of were a little slow to start, and then all of a sudden, that's what they can do. Within a minute, all of a sudden, you get a couple of opportunities, and Svechy buried them. That was good to kind of get our feet under us, and I thought after that we were pretty solid."

Andrei Svechnikov on what fueled his hat trick...

"My line with Fishy and Jarvy, they just made great plays tonight. Fishy just kind of created the space for me on all three goals. I just kind of had to shoot the puck. Amazing plays from them."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home post-game and will return to game action against the Sabres in a Monday matinee.
  • Next Game: Monday, January 19 vs. Buffalo | 1:30 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO MAX | Tickets | Parking

