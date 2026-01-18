Recap: Svechnikov, Andersen Lead Canes To Win Over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick, Sebastian Aho posted three assists and Frederik Andersen turned in 28 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes knock off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at Prudential Center on Saturday.

A well-rested Devils team came out firing in the first period but couldn't solve Andersen, whose solid start allowed his club to find its footing in the second stanza. That's where Svechnikov went to work, scoring twice in a span of 57 seconds as the Canes began to assert their will on the contest.

Aho picked up the primary assist on both plays, teeing up Svechnikov to pick his spots on back-to-back rush chances.

After New Jersey converted its fourth power play of the night to cut the Canes' lead in half 4:27 into the third, Carolina responded with its own kind of special teams goal. Jumping over the boards for Andersen during a delayed penalty sequence, Jackson Blake raced down the ice and collected a cross-ice pass from Nikolaj Ehlers to the right of the net before cutting to his backhand and tucking the puck past Jacob Markstrom.

With a two-goal lead once again in hand, the Hurricanes assumed control of the contest. And as the clock ticked under five minutes, Svechnikov capped off his trifecta with another five-hole finish, again set up with a pass from Aho, to lock down the win for the visitors.

With the win, Andersen has now helped the Canes take five of six possible points in his last three outings.