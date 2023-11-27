Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus

Crazy Finish

After 40 minutes of searching for the game-opening tally, the third period could not have been more different.

Just 13 seconds into the frame, Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko put a knuckling puck on from the glove-side circle to Kochetkov, and it grazed both Brady Skjei and the young goaltender before making its way in.

Six minutes later, Johnny Gaudreau picked off an attempted stretch pass from Skjei and then shot one off of the Canes defender and in to make it 2-0.

Carolina was in a real hole and given the way Merzlikins was playing, the outcome looked bleak for the defending division champions.

But the group never gave up.

Instead of packing up the tent and moving on to Tuesday in Philadelphia, Brind'Amour and Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels made a switch at forward, one that proved to be an excellent decision.

Reuniting "The 80's line" of Teuvo Teravainen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Martin Necas, Kotkaniemi then got the comeback started with 9:59 to go in the third.

Finding a soft spot in the slot, he slipped between two Blue Jackets defenders and roofed one past Merzlikins, ending his shutout streak at 96+ minutes.

Restoring hope, the Canes kept chipping away over the ensuing five minutes.

Although they did not cash in, a power play during that time aided in creating momentum.

With Columbus on their heels, this time it was Skjei's turn for a puck to go off of him and into the correct net. Sneaking up into the play, a blocked shot from Andrei Svechnikov was bouncing around in front, and before Seth Jarvis could locate it, #76 swatted it home to tie the game.

Giving the PNC Arena crowd plenty of juice, it was just a matter of time until Carolina closed the deal.

1:41 after Skjei's third of the season, and with just 1:59 to go in regulation, Svechnikov's highly-anticipated first goal of the season came at an opportune time.

Jarvis and Svechnikov worked to pry a puck free at neutral ice, worked into the zone, and the sharpshooter didn't miss.

Serving as the game-winner, it was the first tally for #37 since March 9.