Preview: January 17 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep their momentum rolling in a divisional clash against the New Jersey Devils.

When: Saturday, January 17

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 29-15-4 (62 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 9-1 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 12

Devils Record: 24-21-2 (50 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Jan. 14