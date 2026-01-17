Preview: January 17 at New Jersey

Canes wrap up a back-to-back in the Garden State

25-26_011726__16x9
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep their momentum rolling in a divisional clash against the New Jersey Devils.

---

When: Saturday, January 17

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 29-15-4 (62 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 9-1 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 12

---

Devils Record: 24-21-2 (50 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Jan. 14

Last Time Out...

  • The Hurricanes enjoyed a historic outing against the Florida Panthers on Friday, matching two team records and setting a third in a 9-1 rout of the defending champs.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers netted his first hat trick as a Hurricane and nine total players recorded two or more points for Carolina.
  • Brandon Bussi stopped 15 of 16 shots for his 17th win between the pipes.

Previous Meetings This Season vs. NJD...

  • October 9: K'Andre Miller and Seth Jarvis each scored twice as the Canes opened the 2025-26 campaign with a 6-3 win over New Jersey.
  • January 4: A multi-point game from Taylor Hall led the Canes to a 3-1 victory at Prudential Center.

Fly Fishing...

  • Since the turn of the calendar, Nikolaj Ehlers and Sebastian Aho have each put up a team-high 12 points in nine games — good for a share of seventh among NHLers in that span, tying them with the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.
  • Coming off a three-goal, four-point performance against Florida last night, Ehlers co-leads the league with three games of three or more points since Jan. 1, joining MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and Mark Stone.
  • Aho, meanwhile, has posted multiple points in two of his last three outings, pushing his team-leading total to 13 such showings this season with a pair of assists last night.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi starting last night in Raleigh, the Canes are expected to go with Frederik Andersen this evening.
  • The team has earned points in Andersen's last two starts, most recently in an overtime loss on Monday in Detroit.
  • Conversely, should the team elect to run it back with Bussi, he would be playing on back-to-back days for the first time in his NHL career.

On The Other Side...

  • While tonight's contest will be the second game in as many days for the Canes, New Jersey will enter the contest following two full days of rest.
  • Winners of their last two, Nico Hischier potted the overtime winner against Seattle on Wednesday. The Devils' captain paces the team with 37 points this season.
  • As a whole, Sheldon Keefe's group has had trouble scoring goals at times this season, entering Saturday's play with an average of just 2.62 goals per game - 27th among all NHL teams.
  • Although he's won his last two starts, it has not been the campaign Jacob Markstrom hoped for either. Entering tonight's tilt with a 12-10-1 record, his 3.34 goals against average is the third-most among all goalies who have played at least 24 games, and his .879 save percentage only sits above Sergei Bobrovsky (.875) and Jordan Binnington (.871).

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed last night's game due to a lower-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour did not provide an update on his status postgame.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been held out of the latter halves of back-to-back sets as part of his injury rehab process, but could be in line to break that trend this evening. Rod Brind'Amour said before last night's game that he is "hopeful that (Slavin) will play all the games now," signaling the potential for the star blueliner to stay in the lineup in New Jersey after playing against Florida.
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) has missed the team's last three games. He returned to practice on Thursday, but was unable to participate in last night's game against Florida.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6. He has missed the team's last four games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to practice on Sunday. They'll return to game action against the Sabres in a Monday matinee.
  • Next Game: Monday, January 19 vs. Buffalo | 1:30 p.m. ET | TNT, truTV, HBO MAX | Tickets | Parking

