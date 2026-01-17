Preview: January 17 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep their momentum rolling in a divisional clash against the New Jersey Devils.
---
When: Saturday, January 17
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 29-15-4 (62 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 9-1 Win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 12
---
Devils Record: 24-21-2 (50 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)
Devils Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Jan. 14