Preview: February 25 at Buffalo

February 25 at Buffalo

Canes open a three-game road trip as they go for a season series sweep of the Sabres

LeadGraphic_225_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

-

When: Sunday, February 25

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 34-18-5 (73 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, February 24

-

Sabres Record: 26-27-4 (56 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 2-1 Win Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, February 23

Previous Meetings This Season

  • November 7: Martin Necas scores the overtime winner, giving the Canes a 3-2 victory.
  • December 2: A perfect night on special teams leads Carolina to a 6-2 win in Raleigh.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes had their four-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Stars on Saturday at PNC Arena.
  • Sebastian Aho scored for a second consecutive game, but it was Carolina's lone goal.
  • A tight hockey game throughout, Dallas blocked 25 shots en route to victory.

Go Fish

  • With his goal last night, Aho now has 39 points in his last 30 games.
  • Pacing the team with 61 on the season, he is now just six shy of matching last year's total.

Sensational Kill

  • Despite the loss last night, Carolina's penalty kill went 4-for-4.
  • After a subpar first six weeks of the campaign, the team is now 90.9% when shorthanded since December 1, a league-best.

Is Tonight The Night?

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov played last night, Spencer Martin is expected to be between the pipes this evening.
  • Just the seventh goalie in franchise history to start 3-0 with the club, the January waiver claim has been outstanding since combing aboard.
  • Winning starts against Boston, Vegas, and Chicago, he's allowed a total of just six goals - with only four coming at even strength.

On The Other Side

  • Victorious in three of their last four games, the Sabres are trying to put together a charge up the Atlantic Division standings before it gets too late in the season.
  • Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been fantastic since the turn of the new year, posting a .936 save percentage over 15 games.
  • On the season as a whole, the power play has been a struggle for Don Granato's group, connecting on just 14.6% of tries (27th).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and has been practicing with the team since February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield has missed three games due to an upper-body injury that happened in Vegas on Saturday, February 17. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday in a yellow, no-contact jersey.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Minnesota immediately post-game. They're scheduled to practice on Monday before returning to game action on Tuesday against the Wild.

