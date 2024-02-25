Preview: February 25 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

-

When: Sunday, February 25

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 34-18-5 (73 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, February 24

-

Sabres Record: 26-27-4 (56 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 2-1 Win Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, February 23