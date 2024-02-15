Canes Corner With Jordan Martinook Set For February 21

Mark your calendar's for next week's show at Backyard Bistro

2.15.24 Martinook
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After the Canes return home from their current three-game road trip, it's time for another Canes Corner at Backyard Bistro!

The locker room's "ring leader", Jordan Martinook, will sit down with Mike Maniscalco for a live broadcast on ESPN Radio 99.9 The Fan on Wednesday, February 21.  The two will chat about the first 50-plus games of the season, the upcoming stretch run, and probably Nickelback.

Seats in the main dining room will have a $20 entry fee per adult and $10 for kids. The fee will be applied toward food and drinks.

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

To hear any of the five episodes of Canes Corner that have taken place this season, featuring Brent Burns, Martin Necas, Stefan Noesen, Seth Jarvis, and Rod Brind'Amour click here.

