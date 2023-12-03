RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' man advantage and shorthanded units were both perfect on Saturday night, leading the way in their 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.
Special Teams Excel In Victory Over Buffalo
Power play produces on both tries and the penalty kill goes 5-for-5
Built A Period To Start
Playing at PNC Arena for the seventh time in eight contests, the Canes were forced to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net for a fourth consecutive game.
Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that the team was hoping to give their young netminder a break and go with Antti Raanta tonight, but the veteran netminder was feeling under the weather, so the head coach called it "an easy decision" to go with the 24-year-old.
Raanta is the latest victim of an illness that has been going around the locker room the last little bit, as sickness also impacted Brent Burns a few weeks ago, and more recently it caused Andrei Svechnikov to miss Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.
When the puck went down, it was a physical affair between the two sides to start.
The feisty nature would play an important role in the start of the night, as Stefan Noesen would sit for a roughing call against Rasmus Dahlin. Giving Carolina's penalty kill their first test, it ended up being a two-minute stretch that created momentum for the home team.
Tim Gleason's units didn't give the Sabres a whole lot to work with, and in the following moments after the kill was officially successful, the Canes got going.
Building their game, the team then claimed the first goal of the night via Sebastian Aho.
His 27th point in his 18th regular-season game against Buffalo, Carolina's #20 buried a feed in transition from Seth Jarvis, beating Eric Comrie high to the glove.
Then, 70 seconds later, Jack Drury doubled Carolina's advantage.
Giving him a third goal in six games, #18's second whack after a Martin Necas pass made it 2-0 to round out the period.
Stayed On The Gas
Taking their two-goal advantage to the middle 20, the Canes continued their goal-scoring just 1:06 into the stanza.
After both goals to start the night came at even strength, a penalty in the first minute of the period to Alex Tuch allowed Carolina's power play to start their perfect evening.
In the bumper spot, Svechnikov found Aho for his second goal of the night, putting the Canes comfortably in control.
Up 3-0, the train kept rolling for what would be a three-goal period.
Martin Necas and Noesen connected for a must-see tally next, and before the second horn sounded, the power play struck again, this time via Teuvo Teravainen.
On Teravainen's 11th tally of the season, Burns recorded the 600th assist of his career, becoming just the 17th defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone.
Closing Time
Leading 5-0 heading to the finish, the performance was shaping up to be one that sent the team into their upcoming two-week road trip with some momentum.
Although Buffalo would snap Kochetkov's shutout bid inside the final 16 minutes, that would be as much of a blemish as there would be on the night for Carolina.
They'd add one more goal, a shorthanded one from Brady Skjei, adding another feather in the cap to what was a dominant night on special teams.
Behind it all, Kochetkov finished the evening with 19 stops on 21 shots. His fourth win of the season, it's also the fourth consecutive contest that the Canes have earned a point in.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour offering thoughts on tonight's win...
"We got results. I think we've played well, and it was similar to other games [we've played recently], we were just able to score. And for the most part, we kept them off the scoresheet, really. The overall game was good. It was similar to how we've been playing."
Sebastian Aho on if this was one of the most complete performances of the season for the Canes...
"Yeah, it's up there. It only counts as two points, but it's nice to have that kind of effort. It's a nice way to end this homestand and it sets the tone for the big road trip."
Jack Drury when asked if he's settling into his game as an NHLer after scoring a third goal in six games...
"I'm fortunate to get to play with some good players out there. They make it easy and I just have to capitalize when I get my chances... I think we've got such a deep team that it's easy no matter who you're playing with. I've been getting to play with Noes a lot and he's a heck of a player, and whether it's Bunts or Neci, it's pretty easy to play with the guys we've got."
What's Next?
The Canes will not practice before flying to Winnipeg on Sunday. The team will play their next six games away from home, working their way toward western Canada and back.
