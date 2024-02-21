Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey

RALEIGH, NC. - Chelsea Amato grew up playing roller hockey in the cul-de-sac, an experience many who love hockey can relate to.

Originally from Queens, New York, sports have continued to be a part of their life on the way to where they reside now in Durham.

An artist, graphic designer, and energy worker, their work focuses on plants, healing, sustainability, resistance, and liberation, things they incorporated in this year's Pride Night jersey for the Carolina Hurricanes.

"The opportunity to meld queerness and sports sounded right up my alley. What makes this design specific to me is that this pride design was inspired by plants, their inherent queerness, their resilience and strength, and their ability to heal," Amato shared. "I focused on plants that are representative of myself and the queer community."