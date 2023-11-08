Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Three Things From Tonight's Victory...

Raanta Upholds His End Of The Bargain

After Monday's news that Frederik Andersen would be sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue, it became apparent that Antti Raanta's workload was about to increase.

Coming off of a 22-save come-from-behind win on Long Island on Saturday night, the group went back to the veteran Finn again this evening, backed up by Pyotr Kochetkov.

Raanta was strong out of the gate, coming up with his best save of the young season during a first-period power play and withstanding an early push from Buffalo as a whole. Rod Brind'Amour said post-game that he thought the netminder's best work came in the first five minutes of the night, a pivotal reason why the Canes didn't have to play from behind.

The early efforts allowed time for Carolina to get the game-opening goal during the middle stages of the frame and from there the home team was in control.

Raanta's workload lightened in the second period while the Canes remained on the gas at the other end of the ice, but Buffalo was able to beat him after a Seth Jarvis error in front presented an opportunity for Alex Tuch.

The only other puck to get by Raanta this evening was a third period power play goal, one that came following an ill-advised penalty in the moments following Carolina taking the lead.

Although he wasn't tasked with a high-risk save in overtime for a second straight appearance, tonight his finish was highlighted by an adventurous poke check in the third period to keep the game tied.

When all was said and done, it was a third consecutive victory for Raanta, who stopped 20.