Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect

New fan feedback platform aimed to improve experiences

CaniacConnect_2568x1444_1
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are now accepting applications to join Caniac Connect, a new platform that will invite select fans to provide feedback on a wide variety of topics that will help the organization elevate the fan experience.

In the first year of the Caniac Connect program, fans will have the ability to answer tailored surveys and engage in interactive content that will help the organization assist in building the future of the Carolina Hurricanes’ business strategy.

“We’re always in the business of becoming better, and fan feedback is an important part of that process,” said Team President and General Manager Don Waddell. “Caniac Connect will provide a means for fans to share impactful feedback. We will gain important insights about actions we can take to improve their experience.”

The Hurricanes’ business staff will work to review all interested applicants to ensure that there is a balance of season ticket members, diehard fans, casual fans, and even fans from outside of the Carolinas. The Hurricanes aim to accept a maximum of 4,500 individuals in year one.

For fans who are interested in applying to join Caniac Connect, click this link to access the submission form.

12.22.23 Fans

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Preview: January 5 at Washington

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

Projected Lineup: January 2 at New York

Preview: January 2 at New York

Aho Named NHL's First Star of the Week

