Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Blake, Morrow, and Nadeau get recognition for their dazzling seasons thus far

1.26.24 Morrow
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - By now, many are aware of the Carolina Hurricanes' proficient drafting abilities.

Led by Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke, the Canes have generated significant buzz in recent years with some of their selections. Ranging from players who have already made an impact in the league like Seth Jarvis, to up-and-comers like Vasily Ponomarev, to prospects who are projected to potentially develop into players at the highest level in years to come, the organization put another feather in their cap on Friday with the announcement of the Hober Baker nominations.

Awarded annually to the best individual player in college hockey, the Canes had not one, but three players make the initial list of nominees.

2023 first round pick Bradly Nadeau, 2021 second round selection Scott Morrow, and 2021 fourth round choice Jackson Blake are all up for the award after being selected and voted by the Division I Coaches for their respective school and the fans.

There have been 1,610 skaters to play in an NCAA D1 game this season and Nadeau enters the weekend tied for eighth out of all of them in scoring.

Producing 31 points in 22 games, he's shown no signs of struggle in his adjustment from the British Columbia Hockey League to the college ranks.

Named Hockey East Rookie of the Week earlier this month, it's clear that the 18-year-old's stock is only continuing to rise.

"All Brad has done is be able to have success in multiple different ways since graduating from the BCHL. His ability to score goals has been consistent in his game," Yorke shared when asked about Nadeau in a January interview. "In the very few games that he hasn't scored, he's been able to have a physical presence and a hard-to-play-against style. That suits any coach in any league. It's something that he's added to his game."

As for Morrow, he's continuing to do what he's now done in three seasons at UMass - impress.

Only 11 blueliners in the country have better than his 21 points in 22 games, and the right-handed shot is playing an integral role in many stages of the game for his team.

Now 21 years young and in his junior season, there have been discussions in each of the two previous seasons about the Connecticut-born defender turning pro at the conclusion of his campaign. Maybe this is the year?

At the University of North Dakota, Blake has put up 30 points in 24 games.

Leading a team that has touted up to 11 NHL draft picks this season, his 15 goals have played a critical part in the team's 16-6-2 start.

Incredibly gifted with the puck, the 20-year-old is well on his way to replicating, or maybe even surpassing, what was an impressive 42-point freshman season last year.

1.26.24 Headshots

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Fans can now vote for Nadeau, Morrow, and Blake here.

The next step in the process will come on March 20, when ten finalists are announced.

