Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

RALEIGH, NC. - By now, many are aware of the Carolina Hurricanes' proficient drafting abilities.

Led by Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke, the Canes have generated significant buzz in recent years with some of their selections. Ranging from players who have already made an impact in the league like Seth Jarvis, to up-and-comers like Vasily Ponomarev, to prospects who are projected to potentially develop into players at the highest level in years to come, the organization put another feather in their cap on Friday with the announcement of the Hober Baker nominations.

Awarded annually to the best individual player in college hockey, the Canes had not one, but three players make the initial list of nominees.

2023 first round pick Bradly Nadeau, 2021 second round selection Scott Morrow, and 2021 fourth round choice Jackson Blake are all up for the award after being selected and voted by the Division I Coaches for their respective school and the fans.