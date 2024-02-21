Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

"I can't tell you enough how excited I am to be back with teammates, doing what I love and to be part of the locker room again."

2.21.24 Andersen
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, NC. - Following Wednesday's practice at PNC Arena, Frederik Andersen spoke to reporters for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood-clotting issue.

Rejoining the team's skates last week, the man known as "Zilla" within the locker room was filled with gratitude.

"I've got to start by saying I appreciate the patience through this last little time," Andersen began. "It's obviously been scary times but thankfully, I've gotten a lot of help through the team, the doctors around me, and my family. My teammates have been really supportive and I really appreciate the help."

While there remains no timetable for his return to the game action, he's happy to just be back around the group.

"I can't tell you enough how excited I am to be back with teammates, doing what I love and to be part of the locker room again," #31 continued. "To be out there for practice again has been fun."

Out since early November, Andersen was tasked with navigating a process he admittedly didn't know a ton about before the diagnosis.

"It was scary.  Right away it was something new that I obviously haven't dealt with before," the netminder continued of the situation.  "[I was] just trying to get educated as much as I can to understand the situation I'm in and then lean on the great team of doctors that I've seen, taking their advice and their recommendations, then making a decision with the team."

60-26-4 in 92 games played with the team since the start of the 2021-22 regular season, Andersen has posted a .914 save percentage during that time.  That number ranks tied for eighth among all NHL netminders who have made at least 75 starts.

As the team patiently awaits the full return of Andersen, Rod Brind'Amour also gave an update on Antti Raanta today.

"I saw him skate yesterday (Tuesday).  He's certainly better than he was when we left for (last week's three-game) trip," the head coach replied after being asked about his status.

Going down with an injury during the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche on February 8, the initial word was that the veteran was going to miss, "a few weeks, at least."

The Canes return to game action Thursday against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena, as they host their Pride Night, presented by UNC Health.

