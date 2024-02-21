Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

RALEIGH, NC. - Following Wednesday's practice at PNC Arena, Frederik Andersen spoke to reporters for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood-clotting issue.

Rejoining the team's skates last week, the man known as "Zilla" within the locker room was filled with gratitude.

"I've got to start by saying I appreciate the patience through this last little time," Andersen began. "It's obviously been scary times but thankfully, I've gotten a lot of help through the team, the doctors around me, and my family. My teammates have been really supportive and I really appreciate the help."

While there remains no timetable for his return to the game action, he's happy to just be back around the group.

"I can't tell you enough how excited I am to be back with teammates, doing what I love and to be part of the locker room again," #31 continued. "To be out there for practice again has been fun."