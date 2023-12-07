Preview: December 7 at Calgary

CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes have an opportunity to quickly right the ship on Thursday, taking on the Calgary Flames.

-

When: Thursday, December 7

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 14-10-1 (29 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, December 6

-

Flames Record: 10-12-3 (23 Points, 4th, Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 5