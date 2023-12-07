Preview: December 7 at Calgary

CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes have an opportunity to quickly right the ship on Thursday, taking on the Calgary Flames.
-
When: Thursday, December 7
Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 14-10-1 (29 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, December 6
-
Flames Record: 10-12-3 (23 Points, 4th, Pacific Division)
Flames Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 5