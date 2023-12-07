Preview: December 7 at Calgary

Canes get right back in action after being blown out in Edmonton Wednesday

By Walt Ruff
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes have an opportunity to quickly right the ship on Thursday, taking on the Calgary Flames.

When: Thursday, December 7

Puck Drop: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 14-10-1 (29 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, December 6

Flames Record: 10-12-3 (23 Points, 4th, Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 5

Last Time Out

  • The Canes were embarrassed on Wednesday in Edmonton, losing 6-1. Allowing two goals in the first minute, it was all downhill from there for the group. Rod Brind'Amour used just about every in-game switch possible, pulling his netminder in the first six minutes and switching up three of his four forward lines.  Zach Hyman had a hat trick for the Oilers, leading the way.  Jordan Staal, the lone goal-scorer on the night for the team, found twine in the third period, snapping Stuart Skinner's shutout bid.

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov got the start last night at Rogers Place but lasted just 5:46. Removed after allowing three goals on six shots, Antti Raanta came in in relief following a rare in-game removal by Rod Brind'Amour. One would think that because Kochetkov played just over five minutes, he would be in line to try again this evening. He has not faced the Flames in his career.

On The Other Side

  • The Flames have lost their two most recent contests and are still trying to find their way under first-year head coach Ryan Huska. Recently moving out defenseman Nikita Zadorov, the Flames have not scored with ease this season. In fact, their 73 goals rank 21st in the NHL at the moment.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes team will fly to Vancouver immediately post-game.  They're scheduled to be off on Friday before returning to game action on Saturday against the Canucks.

'Brutal Start' Sinks Canes In Edmonton

Projected Lineup: December 6 at Edmonton

Preview: December 6 at Edmonton

Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced

Brossoit Stonewalls Canes To Start Trip West

Projected Lineup: December 4 at Winnipeg

Preview: December 4 at Winnipeg

Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice

Special Teams Excel In Victory Over Buffalo

Projected Lineup: December 2 vs. Buffalo

Preview: December 2 vs. Buffalo

Canes Get A Point In Overtime Loss To Islanders

Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. New York

Preview: November 30 vs. New York

Prospect Report: November

Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 28 at Philadelphia

Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia

