Preview: December 4 at Winnipeg

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin the playing portion of their six-game, 12-day trek toward Western Canada and back on Monday, facing the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

-

When: Monday, December 4

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 14-8-1 (29 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 2

-

Jets Record: 13-8-2 (28 Points, 3rd, Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 2