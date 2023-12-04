Preview: December 4 at Winnipeg

Canes start their trek west in Seth Jarvis' hometown

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin the playing portion of their six-game, 12-day trek toward Western Canada and back on Monday, facing the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

When: Monday, December 4

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 14-8-1 (29 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 2

Jets Record: 13-8-2 (28 Points, 3rd, Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 2

Last Time Out

  • The Canes put together one of their most complete performances of the season on Saturday, putting a 6-2 hurting on the Buffalo Sabres. Special teams were the guiding force, as the power play struck on both opportunities and the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5. Six players, including Sebastian Aho, who had two goals, had multiple points. Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 out of 21, moving to 3-0-1 in four consecutive games started.

Go Fish

  • With his pair of tallies on Saturday night, Aho now has 16 points in 13 games since November 1. With 12 of them coming at even strength, he ranks tied for 10th among all NHL skaters in that category during that time.

Offense From Defense

  • One of Saturday's six goals was a shorthanded tally from Brady Skjei, the fourth by a Canes defender already this season. That sets a new single-season franchise record, passing the 1992-93 Whalers and the 2006-07 Canes.

600 Helpers For Burnzie

  • Brent Burns had a pair of assists in Saturday's win, giving him 600 in his career.  Becoming the 17th defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone, he leads all active NHL defensemen in that category, four ahead of former Sharks teammate Erik Karlsson (PIT: 596).

Welcome Home

  • Seth Jarvis, a Winnipeg native, is set to play in his hometown for the third time in his NHL/Hurricanes career.  He is still looking for his first goal at Canada Life Centre, but he has tallied four points (1g, 3a) in four career games against the Jets, finding the scoresheet in all four contests. 

In Net

  • Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game on Saturday that the team wanted to go with Antti Raanta in net after Kochetkov had started three games in a row, but the veteran netminder was under the weather, so the team had to go with the 24-year-old for a fourth game in a row. It turned out to be beneficial because after allowing five goals on 16 shots on Thursday to the Islanders, the 2019 second-round pick was able to get back on track, earning the win with relative ease.

On The Other Side

  • The Jets snapped a three-game skid on Saturday with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Mark Schiefele, who signed a contract extension this summer, continues to be an important player for the team up front. With 16 even strength points already this season, he sits tied with some of the league's biggest names, like Jack Hughes, Mitch Marner, and Aleksander Barkov. If there's one area where the Jets have struggled though, it's the penalty kill. Killing off just 73.9% of attempts this season, that number currently places them 26th out of all NHL clubs.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes team will fly to Edmonton immediately post-game.  They are scheduled to practice on Tuesday and return to game action against the Oilers on Wednesday.

