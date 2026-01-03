Canes Assign Bayreuther To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Bayreuther, 31, has recorded 13 points (4g, 9a) in 24 games with the Wolves this season. He spent the 2024-25 season with Lausanne HC in the National League (Switzerland), scoring five goals and earning 18 assists (23 points) in 52 regular-season games. He added two goals and six assists (8 points) in 18 playoff games as Lausanne HC advanced to the championship series before falling to the ZSC Lions in five games. A native of Concord, N.H., Bayreuther has appeared in 122 career NHL games with Dallas and Columbus, totaling 28 points (5g, 23a). The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman has played in 262 career AHL games with Texas, Cleveland and Chicago, scoring 29 goals and adding 101 assists (130 points). Prior to turning professional, Bayreuther spent four seasons at St. Lawrence University, totaling 111 points (35g, 76a) in 142 career games and earning NCAA Second All-American team honors in 2016 and 2017.