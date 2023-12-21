Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes aim to move their season-long point streak to six games on Thursday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

When: Thursday, December 21

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 17-12-3 (37 Points, 4th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, December 19

Penguins Record: 14-13-3 (31 Points, 7th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 18