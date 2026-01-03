Projected Lineup: January 3 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have a big boost back in their lineup tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Shayne Gostisbehere, one of just four NHL defensemen averaging a point-per-game or better this season, was a full participant at Friday's practice and told reporters he could "potentially" be back after missing three in a row. Not just an important piece at five-on-five, he could elevate a power play that already has 13 goals in its last 14 games.

To make room on the blue line, Alexander Nikishin was bumped to the extra pair alongside Gavin Bayreuther yesterday, but Rod Brind'Amour cautioned that might not be the case tonight.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen was in the starter's crease at yesterday's skate. Winless in his last eight appearances, the veteran is trying to get his mojo back and may be doing so against a team he had success facing earlier this season.

When the two clubs met in Denver on Oct. 23 - Joel Nystrom's NHL debut - Andersen turned away 44 out of 48, and all three in the shootout, backstopping the Canes to a 5-4 victory.

Conversely, the team could go with Brandon Bussi, who would be looking to bounce back after a tough night on Thursday against Montreal. Regardless of which option the team goes with tonight, the reality is that they will need both goaltenders this weekend, as they get set to play in New Jersey on Sunday night in the second half of the back-to-back.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Svechnikov

Robinson - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Seth Jarvis (Rib Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

Gavin Bayreuther

Noah Philp

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal/Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.