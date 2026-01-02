Slavin Named To Team USA For Olympic Winter Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been named to Team USA’s men’s ice hockey roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, as announced today by Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin.

Slavin, 31, has appeared in five games with the Hurricanes this season, missing 34 games due to injury. The Denver, Colorado native has posted 299 points (55g, 244a) in 750 career NHL games with Carolina. He is the Hurricanes’ franchise record holder among defensemen in points, assists and shorthanded points (18), and ranks tied for the lead in both shorthanded goals (4) and overtime goals (3). The Hurricanes’ alternate captain has added 40 points (9g, 31a) in 86 career playoff contests, and he holds franchise records for postseason games played, goals, assists and points among defensemen. A two-time winner of the NHL’s Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2020-21, 2023-24), Slavin has registered the most takeaways (704), shorthanded points (tied, 18) and sixth highest plus/minus (+165) of any NHL blueliner since the start of the 2015-16 season, and his 704 career takeaways rank second overall in the league over that span. The 6’3” 207-pound blueliner was selected by Carolina in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.