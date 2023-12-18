Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Goaltender not expected to be available for at least a month, but could be on the ice within a week

12.17.23 Injury Report
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen is expected to be back on the ice soon, per team General Manager Don Waddell.

In a pre-game conversation with ESPN Radio 99.9 FM The Fan's Adam Gold on Sunday, Waddell said that the goalie, who has been dealing with a blood clotting issue since early November, has been medically cleared.

"There wasn't a rush to get him on the ice, but he's full-go right now as far as conditioning," the GM said. "Over the next week or 10 days, he'll start hitting the ice more."

Going on to say that it will be "at least a month or so" until Andersen would be earliest available, the team may be eyeing up a post-All-Star return, if all goes according to plan. The Canes are scheduled to begin their break on January 28 before the mid-season event on February 3-4.

In 92 games with the Canes over three seasons, Andersen is 60-26-4, with a 2.32 goals against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%).

Before medical testing revealed the blood clotting issue, he was 4-1 in six appearances this season.

The positive news is incredibly welcomed after the team had to recall 23-year-old Yaniv Perets from the ECHL on Sunday after Antti Raanta was placed on waivers the day before.

Perets, who has just 11 games of pro experience at the "Double-A" level after signing with the Canes in the spring, arrived in Raleigh on Sunday to back up Pyotr Kochetkov. Raanta, 34, accepted an assignment to go to the American Hockey League later in the day, joining the Chicago Wolves.

"It might be two games or it might be two weeks. We've got to figure out a way to get his game back," Waddell said of Raanta's transaction. "He's played well for us over time. Right now, I think he's fighting it a little more. It's not the ability, it's confidence."

The Canes' GM made a point to say that the team still believes in the veteran netminder and he loved to hear that he wanted the opportunity to bounce back.

"When I talked to him [Saturday] night, he wasn't sure what he would do. When he woke up [Sunday] morning, he decided that he doesn't want to go out this way," Waddell continued.

Raanta joins prospects Domenick Fensore, Griffin Mendel, Vasily Ponomarev and Ronan Seeley with the Wolves.

Chicago (AHL) is in action Tuesday and Saturday this upcoming week, their final games before the holiday break.

