Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen is expected to be back on the ice soon, per team General Manager Don Waddell.

In a pre-game conversation with ESPN Radio 99.9 FM The Fan's Adam Gold on Sunday, Waddell said that the goalie, who has been dealing with a blood clotting issue since early November, has been medically cleared.

"There wasn't a rush to get him on the ice, but he's full-go right now as far as conditioning," the GM said. "Over the next week or 10 days, he'll start hitting the ice more."

Going on to say that it will be "at least a month or so" until Andersen would be earliest available, the team may be eyeing up a post-All-Star return, if all goes according to plan. The Canes are scheduled to begin their break on January 28 before the mid-season event on February 3-4.

In 92 games with the Canes over three seasons, Andersen is 60-26-4, with a 2.32 goals against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%).

Before medical testing revealed the blood clotting issue, he was 4-1 in six appearances this season.