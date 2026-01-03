Preview: January 3 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to right the ship against the NHL's top team on Saturday, as they host the Colorado Avalanche at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Saturday, Jan. 3

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 25-12-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-5 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 1

---

Avalanche Record: 30-2-7 (67 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 6-1 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 31