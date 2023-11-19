Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

RALEIGH, NC. - Seth Jarvis scored twice in the final 8:08 on Saturday, leading the Carolina Hurricanes by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-2 victory.
In search of consistency, after a disappointing performance on Wednesday against Philadelphia to start a five-game home stand, the team responded accordingly out of the gate.
A crazy, fast-paced few moments ignited the evening with both clubs getting chances, forcing Antti Raanta and Tristan Jarry to be on their game early.
Pittsburgh, coming off of a loss that snapped a five-game win streak, was playing like they needed a response as well, giving the game a feel that whichever team didn't get the opening goal was going to be a tough hill to climb.
Carolina created chance after chance, both Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook had Grade A opportunities to put the home squad up 1-0, but the struggles of finishing continued.
That first goal then wound up coming for the opposition in the middle stages of the first period, when Sidney Crosby slipped loose behind Tony DeAngelo, putting a tap-in behind the Canes netminder.
The lone goal of the first 20 minutes, Rod Brind'Amour's group went back to the locker room knowing that they could have had the lead, or at minimum, one goal.
But in the second, the Canes got right back on the gas.
Going on to outshoot Pittsburgh 11-5 during the stanza, aside from an Andrei Svechnikov penalty, momentum trended all in their favor.
Chipping and chipping away, an equalizer was then found via Aho in the back half of the period.
Sending the game to the third tied, business picked up for the finish.
A penalty to Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel in the opening minute of the period helped the Canes to continue creating offense. While they couldn't beat Jarry for a second time during the man advantage, they did two seconds following it.
Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin combined to set up Brent Burns for a drive from the point, fitting one through traffic to give his team the lead.
Burns' fourth tally of the season made it a 2-1 contest, and moments later it nearly became 3-1.
Martin Necas set up Svechnikov for what would have been his first marker since returning from injury, but a successful challenge from Pittsburgh pulled it back. Video review showed that #88 had just beaten the puck into the zone by inches, pushing the game forward with the Penguins still within one.
And sure enough, they would knot the contest at 2-2 five minutes later.
With a delayed penalty coming against the Canes, Crosby was able to pick up a second goal of the night after a Kris Letang shot left a rebound in the crease.
Creating more tension within a packed PNC Arena, it was anyone's game with 10:46 on the clock.
That tension turned into an eruption just 2:36 later though.
A connection between the line of Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, and Jarvis resulted in what would serve as the game-winning goal, as the third-year skater put one past a laterally moving Jarry to make it 3-2.
The sixth goal in 17 games for Jarvis, he then added an empty net goal on the power play to ice the contest.
Moving into second in goals on the team, his seven tallies now only trail Teravainen (9).
Behind it all, it was a solid victory for Raanta between the pipes. Making several timely stops, he now moves to 24-2-2 as a member of the Canes at PNC Arena.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts on the contest...
"I thought it was a great game. Both teams played hard and I loved our game. We didn't have any lulls in it. We could've easily dropped our heads when we had a disallowed goal in the third... Then [they get the game-tying goal in a matter of minutes.]. But it was a great game."
Seth Jarvis on the team responding after Wednesday's frustrating loss...
"It was awesome. There was a ton of adversity. We had that called-off goal and then their [tying goal] was close behind. It was nice to see us battle back. We never lost hope. Something that's changed this last little while is that the positivity on the bench has been really good."
Antti Raanta giving his perspective on his 13th consecutive regular-season victory on home ice...
"It was a huge battle. We knew that we were playing against a really good team and it showed. The first period was straightaway back and forth. They were forechecking hard and we were obviously trying to do the same. It was small margins and it was nice to get the one bounce for us, the winning goal. The last eight minutes were really good defensively and we shut the door. We played well."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday. Their next game action will be Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Discounted Turkey Tickets for that game are on sale now here.
