Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

In search of consistency, after a disappointing performance on Wednesday against Philadelphia to start a five-game home stand, the team responded accordingly out of the gate.

A crazy, fast-paced few moments ignited the evening with both clubs getting chances, forcing Antti Raanta and Tristan Jarry to be on their game early.

Pittsburgh, coming off of a loss that snapped a five-game win streak, was playing like they needed a response as well, giving the game a feel that whichever team didn't get the opening goal was going to be a tough hill to climb.

Carolina created chance after chance, both Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook had Grade A opportunities to put the home squad up 1-0, but the struggles of finishing continued.