Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has brought in goaltender Aaron Dell on a free agent tryout.

Similar to the agreement that brought Jaroslav Halak to Raleigh last month, the 34-year-old will join the Canes for practices, effective immediately.

Playing professionally since the 2012-13 season, Dell has played 130 NHL games over seven seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, and most recently, the San Jose Sharks. A native of Airdrie, Alberta, he has also produced a career .914 save percentage in the American Hockey League (AHL) over six seasons.

Dell's addition gives Carolina an insurance policy, should something happen to Pyotr Kochetkov or Yaniv Perets. With Frederik Andersen "at least a month or so" away from being earliest available, and Antti Raanta playing in the AHL, the Canes do not have any other goalies under contract at this time.

The NHL's holiday roster freeze is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and runs through 12:01 a.m. on December 28. Carolina is scheduled to play three games during that time, and then again on the 28th.