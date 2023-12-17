Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Antti Raanta to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Raanta, 34, has posted a 16-6-1 record, 2.51 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Tucson Roadrunners. His last AHL appearance came with Tucson on Oct. 4, 2019, when he registered a 19-save shutout against Texas. Raanta has earned a 6-5-1 record, 3.61 goals-against average, .854 save percentage and one shutout in 14 NHL games with Carolina this season. The 6’0”, 190-pound goaltender signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, and he has made 69 appearances with the team over the last three seasons, posting a 40-13-8 record, 2.59 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and seven shutouts. Raanta and Frederik Andersen became the first goaltending duo in franchise history to win the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2021-22, when Carolina allowed a league-low 202 goals. The Rauma, Finland, native has tallied a 133-78-28 record, 2.49 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 267 career NHL games with Chicago, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina.