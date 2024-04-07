Canes Sign Nadeau To Entry-Level Contract

Forward was selected 30th overall by Carolina in 2023 NHL Draft

4.1.24 Nadeau2
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Bradly Nadeau to a three-year, entry-level contract. Nadeau will receive $855,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. He will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $285,000.

“Bradly is a dynamic forward with a powerful shot,” said Waddell. “He had a very impressive season at Maine, and we’re excited to see his development continue in professional hockey.”

Nadeau, 18, registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games with the University of Maine this season. He was named a 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. The 5’10”, 160-pound forward led the Black Bears in goals and points this season and tied his brother, Josh, for the team lead in assists. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, Nadeau ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. Nadeau registered 113 points (45g, 68a) in 54 BCHL games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23, and he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading all BCHL skaters in goals, assists and points. He was also named the BCHL's playoff MVP that season, leading the league in goals (17) and ranking second in points (35). Nadeau won back-to-back league championships with Penticton (2022-23), recording 59 points (28g, 31a) in 34 BCHL postseason games. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

