Canes Trade Coghlan To Jets

Defenseman posted two assists in 18 games with the Hurricanes from 2022-24

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has traded defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for future considerations.

Coghlan, 26, spent most of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Springfield, tallying 41 points (16g, 25a) in 61 games. The 6’3”, 207-pound defenseman has played 192 career AHL contests with Springfield and Chicago, earning 108 points (44g, 64a). Coghlan also skated in one NHL game with Carolina in 2023-24, and he registered two assists in 18 contests over parts of two seasons with the Hurricanes. The Duncan, B.C., native has posted 22 points (6g, 16a) in 106 games over parts of four NHL campaigns with Carolina and Vegas since debuting with the Golden Knights in 2020-21. Coghlan was originally acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022.

