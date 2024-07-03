Canes Announce 2024 Prospects Development Camp Roster & Schedule

Camp features 23 players, including four taken in 2024 NHL Draft

7.3.24 Dev Camp Roster
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from July 8-11.

Carolina’s 2024 Prospects Development Camp roster consists of 23 players, including 12 forwards, six defensemen and five goaltenders. Four players selected by the Hurricanes in the 2024 NHL Draft will attend, including second-round pick Dominik Badinka, third-round pick Noel Fransen, and fifth-round picks Oskar Vuollet and Justin Poirier. Josh Nadeau, brother of Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau, will attend camp as an invitee for the second straight year, while the remaining 22 players were all selected by Carolina in previous drafts.

The full 2024 Prospects Development Camp roster can be viewed here.

Development camp will begin with player arrivals on July 7, and on-ice sessions will run from July 8-10. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. During camp, players will also go through off-ice training and educational sessions. The full 2024 Prospects Development Camp schedule is below.

CAROLINA HURRICANES 2024 PROSPECTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(On-ice sessions denoted in bold)

Sunday, July 7

Player arrival (No media availability)

Monday, July 8

9:30 a.m.: Fitness testing

12:30 p.m.: On-ice testing

Tuesday, July 9

9 a.m.: Skills sessions

2:30 p.m.: Off-ice workouts

Wednesday, July 10

9 a.m.: Team skate

4 p.m.: Full-team 3-on-3

Thursday, July 11

Off-ice workouts and educational sessions (No media availability)

Worth A Click

Regular Season Schedule Announced For 2024-25

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Canes Sign Carrier To Six-Year Contract

Canes Sign Stillman To One-Year Contract

First Glance: The Canes' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Sign Gostisbehere To Three-Year Contract

Canes Sign Walker To Five-Year Contract

Canes Re-Sign Martinook To Three-Year Contract

Canes Sign Jost To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Robinson To One-Year Contract

Canes Ink Slavin To Eight-Year Extension

2024 Free Agency Refresher

Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Four

Canes Acquire Third-Round Pick From Lightning

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Canes Pick 10 Players On Second Day of Draft

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Kochetkov Named To NHL's 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena