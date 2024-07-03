Canes Announce 2024 Prospects Development Camp Roster & Schedule

RALEIGH, NC. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from July 8-11.

Carolina’s 2024 Prospects Development Camp roster consists of 23 players, including 12 forwards, six defensemen and five goaltenders. Four players selected by the Hurricanes in the 2024 NHL Draft will attend, including second-round pick Dominik Badinka, third-round pick Noel Fransen, and fifth-round picks Oskar Vuollet and Justin Poirier. Josh Nadeau, brother of Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau, will attend camp as an invitee for the second straight year, while the remaining 22 players were all selected by Carolina in previous drafts.

The full 2024 Prospects Development Camp roster can be viewed here.

Development camp will begin with player arrivals on July 7, and on-ice sessions will run from July 8-10. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. During camp, players will also go through off-ice training and educational sessions. The full 2024 Prospects Development Camp schedule is below.

CAROLINA HURRICANES 2024 PROSPECTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(On-ice sessions denoted in bold)

Sunday, July 7

Player arrival (No media availability)

Monday, July 8

9:30 a.m.: Fitness testing

12:30 p.m.: On-ice testing

Tuesday, July 9

9 a.m.: Skills sessions

2:30 p.m.: Off-ice workouts

Wednesday, July 10

9 a.m.: Team skate

4 p.m.: Full-team 3-on-3

Thursday, July 11

Off-ice workouts and educational sessions (No media availability)