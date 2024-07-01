Canes Sign Walker To Five-Year Contract

Defenseman recorded 29 points in 81 NHL games last season

7.1.24 Walker
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Sean Walker to a five-year, $18 million contract. The deal will pay Walker an average-annual value (AAV) of $3.6 million through 2028-29.

“Sean is a dependable right-shot defenseman who has played all situations at a high level during his career,” said Tulsky. “He is extremely strong at both ends of the ice, and his offensive abilities are a great fit for our style of play.”

Walker, 29, tallied 29 points (10g, 19a) and a +11 rating in 81 NHL games with Philadelphia and Colorado in 2023-24. Since debuting with Los Angeles in 2018-19, he has earned 96 points (26g, 70a) and 436 blocked shots over 17:31 of ice time per game in 313 career NHL games with the Kings, Flyers and Avalanche. The 5’11”, 191-pound defenseman also made 11 playoff appearances with the Avalanche last season after skating in his first two playoff contests with the Kings in 2023. Walker posted 45 points (13g, 32a) in 86 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Ontario from 2017-19 and played in the AHL All-Star Game in 2019. Prior to turning professional, he played four seasons of college hockey at Bowling Green State University from 2013-17, recording 80 points (22g, 58a) in 160 contests and captaining the Falcons for two seasons (2015-17). The Keswick, Ont., native won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, tallying two assists in 10 tournament games. Walker originally signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

