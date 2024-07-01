Canes Sign Jost To One-Year Contract

Forward has registered 140 points in 456 career NHL games

7.1.24 Jost
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Tyson is a reliable forward who can play a variety of roles,” said Tulsky. “His versatility will help bolster our depth heading into next season.”

Jost, 26, has registered 140 points (57g, 83a) in 456 career NHL games with Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo. The 5’11”, 187-pound forward has also tallied 21 points (9g, 12a) in 38 career AHL games with San Antonio, Colorado and Rochester. In 2023-24, Jost recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 43 NHL games with the Sabres, and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 25 AHL games with the Americans. He posted 35 points (16g, 19a) in 33 NCAA games with North Dakota during his lone season of college hockey in 2016-17. The St. Albert, Alta., native has represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, and two IIHF World Championships (2018-19), winning silver in 2017 and 2019. Jost was drafted by the Avalanche in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

