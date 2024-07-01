Canes Re-Sign Martinook To Three-Year Contract

Alternate captain has tallied 132 points in 394 NHL games with Carolina

7.1.24
By Canes PR
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Jordan Martinook to a three-year, $9.15 million contract extension. The deal will pay Martinook an average-annual value (AAV) of $3.05 million through 2026-27.

“Jordan is the heart and soul of our team, and he has played a pivotal role in changing the culture here over his six years as a Hurricane,” said Tulsky. “He is such a reliable presence for us both on and off the ice, and we are thrilled to keep him in Raleigh for years to come.”

Martinook, 31, earned 32 points (14g, 18a) in 82 NHL games with Carolina last season and added four points (2g, 2a) in 11 appearances during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He ranked third in blocked shots (36) and fourth in takeaways (32) among all Hurricanes forwards during the regular season. Martinook has recorded 132 points (54g, 78a) in 394 games with Carolina since 2018-19, and he was named one of the team’s alternate captains ahead of his second season with the team. The 6’1”, 208-pound winger has posted 197 points (80g, 117a) in 641 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Coyotes, and he has added 27 points (7g, 20a) in 61 career playoff appearances, all with Carolina. Martinook tallied 92 points (38g, 54a) in 182 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Portland from 2012-15, and the Brandon, Man., native also registered 92 points (51g, 41a) in 144 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Vancouver from 2010-12. Originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft, Martinook was acquired by the Hurricanes on May 3, 2018, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Luke Henman), in exchange for forward Marcus Kruger and a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Ty Emberson).

