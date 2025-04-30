How The Canes 'Dug In' For Series-Sealing Win

Comeback wins can be common at this time of year. When seasons and championships are on the line, nobody's willing to go out quietly. But a three-goal hole should have crippled the Canes - only three other teams have ever come back from three goals down to win a series-clinching game.
And yet, one step at a time, one goal at a time, they clawed back into the contest and found themselves back on equal terms before the halfway mark of regulation time.
“Dig in, take it one shift at a time, win your small battles. We came out for the second and obviously we were buzzing there and so we dug in. That’s what you’ve got to do this time of year," said Jaccob Slavin, who notched an assist on the Canes' first goal.
Even when New Jersey regained the lead shortly after Svechnikov's equalizer, Carolina still managed to strike back before the break, as Aho tallied his first of the evening to set the stage for a winner-take-all final frame(s).
“Some teams would just pack it in and say we’re down 3-0 and we’d have a 3-2 lead after this game, but that’s just not the way we are," said Blake. "It’s really cool the way we won tonight. It was awesome."
Of course, no comeback is complete without getting the win, and Aho made sure the Canes finished the job.
Chance after chance went by in the first extra frame, including a Seth Jarvis bid that found iron and several Grade-A opportunities that were stymied by New Jersey's Jacob Markstrom. But with a four-minute power play in the second overtime, the Canes turned to the player with more overtime tallies than anyone in franchise history.
“Felt unreal, obviously," said Carolina's No. 20 about his series-deciding dagger. "You almost, like, blackout for a second there. The crowd goes nuts, guys are jumping on you, and it’s unreal. Really good feeling.”