How The Canes 'Dug In' For Series-Sealing Win

It didn't take long for the Canes to heed the words of their head coach as they returned to the ice for the second period. Despite the sizeable deficit, it took just 5:40 to even the score as Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov whipped an anxious Lenovo Center into a fervent frenzy.

“We kind of talked a little bit in the room that we just needed to restart in a way there. Obviously a big goal there by (Taylor Hall)… crowd really picked up there, we gained a lot of momentum there and kind of took over the game after that," said Aho.

Tuesday's goal-scorers were a fitting bunch for this iteration of the Canes, with a blend of new skill and familiar faces stepping up to bridge the gap. A pair of newly acquired forwards in Hall and Logan Stankoven teamed up on the first goal, followed shortly after by a goal from another newcomer to this year's squad in Blake - the first playoff tally of his promising career.

Then, it was Svechnikov's turn. Coming off of an up-and-down regular season to co-lead the NHL in playoff goals (5) through Tuesday's action - including a hat trick in Game 4 - the 25-year-old came up clutch yet again for his team, demanding the puck at the top of the circles and firing a laser past Markstrom to level the score.

“He went through a stretch there where it was like ‘ehh,’ and now, it’s like ‘there it is.’ That’s the guy that we all love," said Brind'Amour. "It felt like he was firing pucks, every shift [his line] was out there, I thought they were going to get one. After the first, that line, especially, I thought was really good.”

Svechnikov, who described the playoffs as "my time" after his standout showing in Newark on Sunday, finished with a career-high nine shots to go with his sixth point of the postseason, but knows the job's not done.

“I had a good series, but I feel like right now [it’s time to] move on. It’s going to be a new series," he said. "I’ve got to continue [doing] what I’ve got to do. It was lots of effort from everyone, we played good and I’m glad we won this.”