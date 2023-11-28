Game Preview: Penguins at Predators (11.28.23)

Game Notes

The Penguins enters tonight’s game with wins in four of their last six road games.

Jake Guentzel has points in 13 of his last 15 games (6G-11A). Since this stretch began on Oct. 24, only Sidney Crosby (10G-9A) has more points than his 17.

Sidney Crosby’s 13 goals are tied for fifth in the NHL, and just two goals off of being tied for most in the league.

Erik Karlsson (18) and Evgeni Malkin (18) are each two points shy of hitting the 20-point plateau. They are looking to become the third and fourth players on Pittsburgh to accomplish this feat, joining Sidney Crosby (24) and Jake Guentzel (23). Only Tampa Bay (5), Vancouver (5), Toronto (4) and Colorado (3) have more players with 20-plus points.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh in goals (13) and points (24), is second in multi-point games (5), and has registered points in 17 of 20 games this season (85.0%). Crosby, who ranks 15th in NHL history with 1,526 points (563G-963A), is just one goal shy of cracking the top-25 list for most goals in NHL history.

Erik Karlsson has been one of the NHL’s most productive defensemen on the road as he’s notched 12 points (2G-11A) in nine games. His 11 assists are tied for second in the league among blueliners and his 1.33 points-per-game is third among NHL defensemen on the road.

The Penguins’ goaltending corps of Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg have recorded a team save percentage that ranks fourth league-wide this season (.917%). As a team, Pittsburgh is sixth in goals against per game league-wide, allowing just an average of 2.60. November has been friendly to Pittsburgh’s netminders as the unit’s .937 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average ranks second in the NHL this month.

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams at 5-on-5 play this season. Pittsburgh’s 48 goals for at 5-on-5 are tied for fourth in the NHL, and the Penguins have the NHL’s top-two point scorers at even strength: Crosby (21), Guentzel (20).

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game one goal shy hitting the 10-goal plateau for the 16th time in his career. When he does so, Malkin will become just the seventh active player with 16 or more 10-goal campaigns.